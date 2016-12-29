The Morning Punch-In Show Airs its Year-End EMPYS Award Show

Today at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST, “Raging Babe” Michelle Rosado (RB) and Jeandra LeBeauf (Jae) team up for their last show of the year, and it promises to be one of the best yet. The Morning Punch-In Show’s 2nd Annual Year End Awards Show (dubbed The EMPYS), will showcase RB & Jae’s picks for the standard and not-so-standard boxing award categories, and will even feature musical performances by some of boxing’s best known fighters.





Throughout its run, The Morning Punch-In Show has delivered unconventional boxing talk radio, and that, along with uniquely styled interviews and well-informed commentary by its charismatic hosts, has made the show the most anticipated and most talked-about boxing radio show in 2016.

Many media outlets present year-end awards, but in keeping with the show’s spirit of fun and unpredictability, the “EMPYS” will go beyond the standard “Fight of the Year,” “Knockout of the Year” and the like. This year’s show will feature “Boomerang,” “Twitter Fingers” and other Special Awards.

Listeners will also be treated to musical performances by Keith Thurman, Roy Jones, Jr., Curtis Stevens, Charles Martin and Demetrius Andrade.

“We have worked very hard to put together a smash end-of-2016 show,” said Michelle Rosado. “We’ve got interviews with many of our winners, including our Manager of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Prospect of the Year and others. As always, you’ll learn something you didn’t know about these people, and we’ll keep you laughing throughout.”

“We try to keep it exciting for both the guests and listeners,” said Jeandra LeBeauf. “This year’s award winners will all receive a pack of War Tape and a pack of Dude Wipes… and probably some new fans once people hear what we’ve put together with these guys.”

The 2nd Annual Morning Punch-In Show Year-End Awards show airs today, Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 10:00 PST/1:00 EST at blogtalkradio.com/badcultureradio, and will be available on iTunes after it airs.