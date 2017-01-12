The Mission Of Fast-Tracked Femke Hermanns Continues

If you are a close follower of women´s professional boxing, you may or may not be familiar with Femke Hermans. In any case, the undefeated 26-year-old from Londerzeel, Belgium is adamant that the boxing-world will take serious notice of her very soon.

On Saturday January 21 in Asse, around fifteen kilometers from Brussels, she squares off with extremely experienced Bulgarian Borislava Goranova for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Middleweight title in what will be only her fourth professional outing.





It is safe to say that Hermans, 3-0 (2), is on a fast-track to the top. She made her paid debut on January 23, 2016, winning every stanza of a six-rounder against another Bulgarian, Galina Gumliiska, a veteran of no less than five world championship fights.

Compared to that she was handed a routine assignment against debutant Vladislava Lopuhova last June, stopping the Latvian in one painful round. Already in her third fight, on October 8 in Middelkerke, she was elevated to main event status.

On that night Hermans won the Belgian and BeNeLux Super Middleweight titles with a highly impressive second round annihilation of former world title-challenger Elene Sikmashvili, who in her previous bout had gone nine rounds with WBC champion Nikki Adler, and brought a fine 8-2 record.

While the goal is to “take over the world”, she must obviously first deal with Goranova and take home the WBF International crown. The 38-year-old from Sofia has a deceiving 10-45-2 ledger, but has basically fought every big name the European scene has to offer.

In 2006 Goranova lost a challenge for the WIBF World Super Welterweight title on points to Heidi Hartmann in Germany, and since then she has settled into a gate-keeper role, giving every up-and-comer or world class operator a hard nights work. If you take her lightly, you could be in serious trouble.

The Femke Hermans vs. Borislava Goranova WBF International Super Middleweight title fight on January 21 headlines a show promoted by Alain Denon. The card will include five professional bouts, and seven amateur contests.