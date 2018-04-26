‘The Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Tournament’ Streaming Live On Sportslive Ott Service

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced that the highly anticipated opening round of ‘The Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Tournament’, set for Friday, April 27 will be streamed live free of charge on the SportsLIVE OTT service, available online and via mobile and Roku apps, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The event will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.





The schedule of first round fights for the tournament representing eight countries are;

#1 ranked FELIX DIAZ, (19-2-0, 9 KO’s) of Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic will clash with #8 ranked FRANCISCO SANTANA, (26-6-1, 12 KO’s), of Santa Barbara, CA, representing Mexico.

#2 ranked CHRIS VAN HEERDEN, (25-2-1, 12 KO’s) of Johannesburg, South Africa, faces #7 ranked TIMO SCHWARZKOPF, (18-1-0, 10 KO’s) of Stuttgart, Germany.

#3 ranked FREDRICK LAWSON, (26-1-0, 21 KO’s), of Accra, Ghana, battles #6 ranked BAISHANBO NASIYWULA, (13-1-1, 6 KO’s), of Urumqi, China.





#4 ranked PADDY GALLAGHER, (13-3-0, 8 KO’s), of Belfast, Northern Ireland, faces #5 ranked BRAD SOLOMON, (27-1-0, 9 KO’s), of Douglasville, Georgia.

All bouts are scheduled for ten rounds.

The Real Deal Boxing has also established a standardized scoring criteria for the tournament Included among the initiatives are;

–Clean, effective punching

–Control (combination of Ring Generalship, Effective Aggression, and Defense)

Scoring-area (as defined by the Association of Boxing Commissions): from the top of the head moving down, splitting the ears. The punches landed forward of the middle of the ears are counted as a scoring punch. For the body, mentally take away the arms and run the imaginary line from the shoulders down the side to the navel or hip area. Punches landed forward of the imaginary line are counted as scoring punches. Punches landed at the top of the shoulders can be considered in the scoring area.





Clean, effective punching in the scoring-area should always be the determining factor. If unable to make a definitive determination as to who landed the cleaner punches, then judge should base score on control.

It is acceptable to score a round 10-8 when there is no knockdown if the boxer who wins the round displays “overwhelming dominance” over their opponent. For the purposes of this guideline, the term overwhelming dominance can be defined as “one boxer exhibiting absolute control over the entire round, wins the round in an excessive decisive manner, landing clean, effective punches as the opponent offers minimal competition. A 10-8 round can also be scored when a boxer is visibly hurt and/or staggered during that round.

Effective Punching can be defined as “legal punches that have the immediate or cumulative impact potential to contribute towards the end of the bout with immediate impact potential weighing more heavily than cumulative.”

Any boxer who scores one or more knockdowns than their opponent cannot lose the round. If a boxer gets knocked down but otherwise wins the round clearly and convincingly, the score should be 10-9 (or in rare cases 10-10 in the event of extreme dominance); all other situations should result in a 10-8 round (i.e. If a boxer who has exhibited overwhelming dominance is knocked down at the end of the round, the round may be scored 10-9 in the opponents’ favor as opposed to 10-8)

The scores must reflect all of the knockdowns in a round.

–Additional Judges to minimize margin of error by the KBWC

A 4th judge will be placed at the ring, and a 5th judge will be placed in front of a monitor with no audio commentary

–Open Scoring by the KBWC

The KBWC will employ Open Scoring between rounds 5 & 6; the judges names will be kept anonymous when scores are announced

–Assignment of Neutral Officials

The KBWC will only assign officials with credible experience in the sport; qualifications will include experience working at least 1,000 rounds in professional boxing. The officials will also need to be approved by the WBC and must submit at least two letters of recommendation from an approved regulatory agency

–Instant Replay

The KBWC will employ use of Instant Replay to determine knockdown vs. slip, punch vs. foul, or anything that determines the end of the bout. There will be a three-person panel consisting of a KBWC representative, a WBC representative, and an alternate referee. Only a member of the panel or the referee in charge can request a replay; the fighters or their corner cannot request a review. The panel will have the one-minute rest period to review, and both camps will be notified of any review.

–Fans determine the seeding of each fighter

Fans were given the opportunity to vote for how the seeding and 1st round matchups were determined via social media; the fan vote will account for 50% of the seeding, with the other 50% being determined by the WBC ratings representative(s)

–Health and Safety Advances

All boxers in the tournament will be enrolled in and required to contribute to:

WBC Clean Boxing Program

–Scoring Draw

In the case of a draw after ten rounds, there will be an additional round fought and scored to determine a winner

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across schools and sports.