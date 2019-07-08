The Heat Is On – Pro Boxing Show Review – Walsall Town Hall

Former Midlands Area Middleweight Champion and English Title contender, Tyler Denny, put in a punch perfect performance to record a shut-out 80-72 points win over tough Cameroonian, Serge Ambomo, on BCB Promotions;’ ‘The Heat Is On’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday evening.





(Images (C) Manjit Narotra/MSN Images)

The Rowley Regis fighter worked his way through the gears and picked his shots well to outbox the former Olympian who himself was coming off the back of an impressive victory over the previously unbeaten Ramon Perez.

“I felt good in there,” Denny said afterwards. “Ambomo is a short, sticky fighter who carries a bit of power but I felt I hurt him in and boxed well.



“I want another title shot now. I’ve given up the Midlands (Area Title) to pursue bigger fights. I’m ready and willing to fight anyone.”

Wolverhampton’s Sid Bowater returned to the ring for the first time in more than two years to see off Fonz Alexander over four rounds. Roared on by a buoyant crowd, Bowater looked fit and sharp on his ring return as he recorded a 40-36 win.

Lee Glover, who himself has only boxed once in the past three years, was back in action elsewhere on the undercard. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ faced ‘Mad Man’ Michael Mooney over four rounds and blew away the cob-webs to record a 39-37 win against the Worcester man who more than played his part.

Walsall ‘s Levi Ferguson got his second six-rounder in the bag and swerved the potential banana skin that is Nathan Hardy. The former Pleck ABC man edged past Sheffield’s Hardy, a serial upsetter, 58-57.

Southam’s Amy Timlin impressed once again as she outclassed, out-punched and outworked teak tough Pole Sonia Klos. The teenager can be well pleased with her performance in only her second professional fight as she recorded a shut out 40-36 win.

Burtnwood’s Troi Coleman moved to 5-0 as he defeated Stoke’s Owen Jobburn 40-36. ‘The Hawk’ used his range and height advantage to good effect against his shorter, stockier opponent. Jobburn, as always, came to fight.

Former soldier Alex Jones got his professional career off to a winning start. The Tiverton scrapper picked up a 39-37 victory over Brierley Hill’s MJ Hall to open the show.