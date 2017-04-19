The Gunnslinger Returns Scoring Impressive 2nd Round KO

Last Saturday in a packed house in Huntington, WV, former IBA cruiserweight world champion, six time world title challenger and current world heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing champion Bobby “The Celtic Warrior” Gunn (22-7, 19 KO) stepped between the ropes less than two months after waging war with Roy Jones Jr. in February.





Gunn threw hands with last minute stand in yet gamed opponent and ring veteran James Morrow and executed his trademark left hook to the body at will, wearing his opponent down, eventually to the point where Morrow was unable to continue.

“After the Roy fight I wanted to get right back in there and work, and I knew I had to make a statement against James,” said Gunn. “It felt great to get my hand raised, and now my team and I have some huge things in plan for the very near future.”

The fight was held by Edgewood Promotions and featured an exciting fight card of both up-and-coming talent and prospects.

“I want to thank God and give him the glory for this win, and a huge thanks to my team who works nonstop behind the scene. This victory is for all of us, and this is the tip of the iceberg,” said Gunn.

Gunn’s protege, Chris Cella, made his pro debut on the undercard, and under Gunn’s tutelage and with the former world champ in his corner, Cella went out round one and launched a vicious body assault which left his opponent on the canvas two minutes into the fight.