Cecilia Braekhus opens training camp in Los Angeles

Consensus #1 Pound-for-Pound Female Boxer in the World and Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, CECILIA BRAEKHUS (32-0, 9 KO’s), has arrived in Los Angeles from her native Norway and opened training camp in anticipation of fighting in the United States.





“I came for a visit in December and truly enjoyed my time, the weather is perfect for training and I’m working with my team on the details of my next world title defense which will hopefully take place in the United States, “said Braekhus, holder of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF world titles since September of 2014 and Boxing’s only current Undisputed World Champion.

Winner of the 2017 Boxing Writers Association of America’s first Female Fighter of the Year Award, Braekhus defended her titles three times last year in Norway in front of massive crowds. She will be presented with the award by Female Boxing Legend Christy Martin in May at the BWAA dinner in New York City.

On February 24, 2017, Braekhus won a unanimous decision over Klara Svensson at The Spectrum in Oslo, Norway. Fighting for the first time in her hometown of Bergen, Norway, Braekhus won a unanimous decision over WBC Junior Welterweight World Champion Erica Farias on June 9, 2017 at the outdoor Bergenhus Festning venue.

Most recently, Braekhus stopped Mikaela Lauren in the sixth round on October 21, 2017 at the Oslofjord Convention Center in Stokke, Norway.





Braekhus was instrumental in having the ban on professional boxing lifted in Norway which had been in place since 1981.

