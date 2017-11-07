The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: New edition Wednesday Night at 11 p.m.

THE FIGHT GAME WITH JIM LAMPLEY returns with a new edition WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Hosted by the four-time Sports Emmy® winner, who has hosted HBO Boxing since joining the network in 1988, the show is a provocative, engaging and informative experience that delves into intriguing storylines, news and issues that are top-of-mind in boxing.

Segments on this edition of THE FIGHT GAME include: a look at the first Evander Holyfield-Riddick Bowe showdown, 25 years after the start of their epic trilogy; a profile of Philadelphia pastor and trainer Buddy Osborn, who incorporates Bible study into boxing; Bernard Hopkins’ analysis of middleweight star Daniel Jacobs, who fights Nov. 11; Lampley’s thoughts on the recent retirement of undefeated light heavyweight star Andre Ward; and a survey of the latest news by Lampley and Max Kellerman.

Immediately following the show’s Nov. 8 debut, fight fans can log on to hbo.com for an exclusive overtime segment hosted by Lampley.