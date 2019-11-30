The Dooly’s Boxing Series at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal

The Dooly’s Boxing Series will be held at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, presented by Mise-O-Jeu, in association with Videotron and in partnership with Boxing Canada, returns in 2020 with five events on February 8, April 4, June 6, October 17 and December 5.

In 2019, The Series has enjoyed unprecedented success during five events that saw IBF world champion Marie-Eve Dicaire successfully defend her title twice, Mikael Zewski consolidate his position as a world contender, David Theroux’ triumphant comeback, and Shakeel Phinn becoming NABF champion, in addition to allowing many Quebec hopefuls to stand out. It should be noted that GYM has already organized 73 events in the Casinos du Québec since 2004.

The year 2020 will mark an important turning point in the annals of this popular series. GYM and Boxing Canada are proud to officially announce a unique and creative agreement that will allow three or four members of the Canadian National Team, at each event, to face International teams from Puerto Rico, United States, France, Italy and others in Olympic-caliber clashes.

”This partnership is certainly one of the most exciting announcements in decades,” said Pat Fiacco, President of Boxing Canada. “This opportunity will allow national team athletes to demonstrate their Olympic boxing talent at the highest international level, in front of professional boxing fans, and broadcast viewers. These recurring events will certainly generate exponential visibility for our Olympic hopefuls and our sport.”

“The future and present elite of Canadian boxing in the same ring, a super exciting winning combination,” added Bernard Barré, vice president and head of recruitment at GYM.

GYM President Yvon Michel makes no secret of his enthusiasm: “Our roots at GYM are very deep with amateur boxing in Canada. We have always encouraged boxers to go to the end of their Olympic dreams before embarking on a professional career. This project will allow Canada’s best hopes to grow against the world’s elite, in front of family and friends, giving them the visibility and notoriety they deserve.”

On the professional side, spectators will have the chance to see the work of hungry boxers filled with hope and determination such as Wilfred Seyi, Francis Lafrenière, Ayaz Hussain, Terry Osias and David Théroux, among others.At each event four to six professional fights will take place.

In 2020, the Pro-Am combination will give the public an opportunity to watch the cream of Canadian boxing, and professionals who will do everything to avoid being overshadowed!

All this in the warm and unique atmosphere of the prestigious Casino Cabaret of Montreal, where the proximity of the ring and fighters provides a perspective and sensations that can not be found anywhere else.

GYM and Boxing Canada Presidents, respectively, Yvon Michel and Pat Fiacco, have agreed to hold ahistoric press conference on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. ET at the Westin Hotel in Montreal.

In the meantime, the entire population of Canada is invited to attend the Canadian Olympic Qualifiers at the Westin Hotel, Dec. 17-20, the first stop on the road to Tokyo 2020. More than 100 of Canada’s best boxing prospects will try to earn a spoton Team Canada to represent the nation at the continental Olympic qualifiers next March in Argentina.

Tickets will be available starting Dec. 7 at Ticketmaster.ca 514-790-1245 / 1-855-790-1245, starting at $60.00, or directly at the Casino de Montréal box office.You may also purchase your seasonal table for all five events and enjoy a 10% discount by contacting Groupe Yvon Michel directly at 514.383.0666, ext. 5.