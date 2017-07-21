The Bosnian Prince Armin Mrkanovic continues fight against Himes and West Virginia Commission

– Cruiserweight Armin Mrkanovic continues to try to uncover the injustice of his June 24th bout against Josh Himes.

Mrkanovic dropped a disputed unanimous decision to Josh Himes in Moundsville, West Virginia in a bout for the UBF All America’s title.

Not only does Mrkanovic dispute the decision, but members of Himes team also told Mrkanovic that they felt it worst it was a draw, and that Mrkanovic deserved to have his hand raised.





Despite many attempts to secure a tape of the fight, Mrkanovic was shut down by the promoter of the event.

That prompted an exchange on Facebook between Mrkanovic, Himes, the Promoter Tommy Wilson and UBF President Richard Spilotro

Mrkanovic of Queens, New York is looking for an immediate rematch with Himes. His requests have gone silent from both Himes and his promoter.





“I don’t know why they keep protecting this guy Himes,” said Mrkanovic. “They won’t send me the tapes or even post it anywhere for the world to see, I am hoping that I can get the rematch, and I will show him who really deserved the victory on June 24.”

“They gifted him this belt. The two times he ventured outside of West Virginia, he lost. That says a lot about him. When I asked him for a rematch, he said he did not know if he wanted one because it was a war, and he does not want to go through that again.”