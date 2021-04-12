Isaac Lucero Destroys Nestor Garcia in 1st in Tijuana

Under the tutelage of the two-time world champion Raul “Jibaro” Perez, the exciting undefeated up and coming Isaac “The Beast” Lucero (7-0, 6KO) of La Paz, Mexico, added another win with an electrifying knockout of the experienced Nestor Garcia (23-23-1, 17KO). The scheduled six-round fight in the super welterweight division was part of the 13-bout fight card presented by Jibaro Promotions at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

After about a minute, Lucero, known for his hard-hitting aggressive style, found his opportunity against the tough Garcia of Queretaro, Mexico, near the end of the first round. Lucero, 22, landed a hard right hand that sent Garcia crashing against the ropes. Lucero continued to punish his opponent scoring with an overhand right and then a left upper which was enough for the referee to stop the action with seconds left in the first round.

“I felt strong, my opponent has a lot of experience, but it didn’t take me long to figure out his style,” Lucero, a four-time national amateur champion in Mexico, stated minutes after his win. “I think I am ready for the next level. My amateur experience helps me in deciphering this type of opponent and with the new techniques and tactics I am learning from my trainer, I think I am on the right road and I feel 2021 will be a big year for my career.”

“The Beast” looks to come back in the ring soon and against a tougher opponent.

“I have talked it over with my team, Top Management, and my trainer ‘Jibaro’ Perez,” Lucero explained. “I am working very hard in the gym and with my strength and conditioning coach. The plan is in my next fight go down to welterweight and against an opponent that can push me a bit more.”

Erick Ibarra, Paco Vega and Hector de la Vega who direct Lucero’s career through their company Top Management, believe they have a diamond in the rough with Lucero. “Isaac is a very strong fighter with a lot of heart and a competitive spirit. It will be very difficult to beat him. There is some technical issues we need to polish but our job is to help him with that along with his trainer Raul Jibaro. We are more than confident Isaac Lucero will be a champion.”