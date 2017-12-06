The Abrams Boxing Hour to premiere this Monday at 5:30 PM ET on Wildfire Radio

On Monday, December 11th, The Abrams Boxing Hour will debut on Wildfire Radio.

The weekly show will begin at 5:30 PM ET, and will be an innovative look into the world of professional boxing.





The show will feature the biggest names in the sport as well as the latest news inside the sweet science. Fans will be able to participate and have their comments and questions read via multiple social media platforms.

“I am excited to be able to bring a different perspective of boxing to the fans around the world,” said host Marc Abrams.

“I plan to bring thought provoking topics, and have the most interesting guests for unique interviews that will bring not only knowledge but entertainment to the fans that will be listening all around the globe. Wildfire features some terrific hosts such as Dei Lynam, Mike Kern, Kevin Cooney, Ron Burke, Big Daddy Graham, Glen Macnow, Leslie Gudel, Brandon Noble and Hollis Thomas. I am to be thrilled to be added to that lineup.”

The show will be able to be heard live around the world on www.wildfireradio.com