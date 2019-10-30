Thanderz Warns Ramos: “It’s Not Going To Be Easy!”

Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) has warned Danila Ramos (8-1, 1 KO) not to expect an easy night when they contest the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight crown on November 16th at the Ekeberghallen in Oslo.





The former European and WBC International Champion is predicting an ‘intense’ fight, but believes she is ready to claim World honours as she looks to establish herself among the top names in the female 130 lbs division.

“I hope Danila Ramos comes really well prepared because it’s not going to be easy,” said Thanderz. “She is going to meet someone who hits hard and wants to win so she shouldn’t be coming to Oslo for a holiday!

“For me this is a really big opportunity. Winning will be like a dream come true. I’ve been thinking about this opportunity for so many years, and I feel that now is the right time for me to claim my first World title.





“I know Ramos is a tough opponent. I have been watching her quite a lot lately. She has a completely different style to me. She likes to box at a longer distance using her straight punches, and I’m the complete opposite so it’s going to be interesting to see how the fight plays out.

“I think it’s going to be a very intense fight. I plan to start hard from the beginning so I think it will be very entertaining for the people watching.”

Thanderz has been preparing for her title tilt in Alicante under the guidance of coach Jesus Antonio Labrador, and the 31-year-old reveals she is in top shape, and says it could be possible for her to end the fight inside the distance.





“We’ve been training very hard, twice every day, and I feel like I have a lot of energy and motivation, so I’m looking forward to November 16th,” she says.

“I’ve had some really good sparring, which will help bring out the best in me. My conditioning is really good, so I know I’ll be ready to make ten tough rounds, but I also believe I could get a knockout. It’s always more complicated in female boxing because of the shorter rounds, but I know I punch hard, so if the opportunity comes, I will take it. I’m ready to deliver a real battle in Oslo.”

Katharina Thanderz headlines a huge show at the historic Ekeberghallen as she faces Danila Ramos for the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight crown, while Kai Robin Havnaa looks to bolster his World title claim in a crunch cruiserweight clash with American dangerman Al Sands, and top talents Kevin Melhus, Alexander Hagen, Bernard Torres and Kent Erik Baadstad complete an action-packed card in the Norwegian capital.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no. All the action will be available to watch live across Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.