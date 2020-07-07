Texas Commission cancels Fightnight Live PPV on July 11

Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) canceled this weekend’s Force Train Promotions / NextFightUp 10-bout boxing card, an event scheduled to air as a $5 Pay Per View via FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast.

The popular Facebook platform will refund all pre-payments made in anticipation of Saturday night’s show within 30 days.

“We were very much looking forward to Saturday night’s show, but of course, the health and safety of the fighters, corners, commission and our broadcast crew is paramount,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “Pay Per View presales were looking strong for this card, and will be refunded as soon as Facebook is able to process them. Please message the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook Page if your refund is not processed by Early August.”

“Even with all of our efforts in getting boxing opened back up in Texas and ensuring the safety of the fighters, trainers and event staff, the State of Texas has withdrawn their approval of our July 11 show. We will not stop here. Although this one has been taken from us we had already petitioned for other dates so that boxing would live in Texas. We will keep you all updated throughout the process and the new dates once approved,” said Joseph Vredevelt of NextFightUp.

Now in its fourth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 768 fighters and 21 promotions during 49 live event broadcasts from 22 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.