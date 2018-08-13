Ndongeni, Nonina Retains WBF World Titles, Mcotheli Wins Intercontinental

TLB Promotions, headed by South African boxing icons Dingaan Thobela, Lehlo Ledwaba and Jan Bergman, presented another massive evening of professional boxing on Saturday night, August 11, at the Soweto Docc/YMCA in Johannesburg.





A World Boxing Federation (WBF) triple-header billed as “Wadiba Night of Boxing”, the show featured two reigning South African WBF World Champions in title-defenses, and one fight contesting the vacant WBF Intercontinental Light Welterweight championship.

Just over four months after winning the title, unbeaten WBF World Lightweight Champion Xolisani Ndongeni made a successful first defense of his crown with a fifth round stoppage of game but out-gunned Tanzanian Salimu Jengo.

Ndongeni was a level above Jengo in every department, but the challenger gave it his best shot despite getting countered repeatedly. In round five the corner of Jengo decided that their man had been through enough, and threw in the towel.





Nicknamed “The Wasp”, Xolisani Ndongeni (28), also a former undefeated IBO World Champion, improved his impressive professional record to 25-0 (13). 22-year-old Salimu Jengo, a pro since 2013, drops to 10-2 (6).

WBF Womens World Bantamweight ruler Bukiwe Nonina, now 14-4-1 (2), struggled in her second defense, edging past WBF International titlist Ellen Simwaka, 7-4-2 (5), from Malawi by close unanimous decision, despite suffering an injury to her left leg in the second round.

After ten messy rounds where both boxers held excessively, judges Eddie Marshall and Thabo Spampool both scored the fight 95-94 for Nonina, while Judge Ben Ncapayi had it much wider at 100-92 for the defending champion.





Reigning South African national Champion Xolani Mcotheli was very impressive in picking up the vacant WBF Intercontinental Light Welterweight title with a unanimous decision over tough South Africa-based Congolese Clement Kamanga.

All three judges, Eddie Marshall, Phumeza Zinakile and Ben Ncapayi, saw the bout 116-112 for Mcotheli, who took his record to 17-4 (12). Kamanga did himself proud with a great effort, but falls to 10-2 (5) after winning his previous seven outings.