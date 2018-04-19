Tete: “There Should Be One King Of The Bantamweights!”

World record breaking knockout king Zolani Tete has fired another warning shot at Bantamweight rival Ryan Burnett ahead of his WBO Bantamweight World Title defence against Omar Andres Narvaez this Saturday at the SSE Arena in Belfast, shown live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





Tete, 30, is chasing a unification showdown with WBA ‘Super’ Bantamweight Champion Burnett and is determined to prove that he is the real king of the 118lbs division by defeating the Belfast native.

“I would love to have the fight with Burnett, even if they said it would be my last ever fight,” said Tete. “I would grab it with both hands. I believe the fight needs to happen before the end of the year.

“There should be one king of the Bantamweights. I believe there are two at the moment so one needs to be eliminated.”

Narvaez (48-2-2, 25 KO) is 5-0 since a rare loss to Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue. He has held the WBO Flyweight and Super-Flyweight World Titles and will be aiming to become a three-weight World Champion by defeating Tete.”





Tete is prepared for a tough fight, adding: “I’m fighting a good fighter. He is very experienced and it is going to be a great fight. Don’t blink because there is going to be fireworks.”

Tete v Narvaez lands on a huge night of boxing at the SSE Arena in Belfast topped by the WBO Interim Featherweight World Title clash between two-weight Word Champion Carl Frampton MBE and four-weight World Champion Nonito Donaire.

WBO European Champion Conrad Cummings and Irish champion Luke Keeler go toe to toe in what promises to be an all-action Middleweight affair while Tyrone McKenna and Light-Welterweight rival Anthony Upton clash in an exciting all-Belfast match-up; with Belfast’s Marco McCullough keeping busy after Jono Carroll’s injury forced him to pull out of their IBF Intercontinental showdown.

Undefeated prospects David Oliver Joyce, Steven Ward, Lewis Crocker, Tyrone McCullagh, Troy Williamson, Ryan Hatton and Alex Dickinson complete an unmissable card.





