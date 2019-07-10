Terry Flanagan to unleash fury in Liverpool

Terry Flanagan has promised fans an explosive performances that sees him return to his best when he fights on Friday’s huge #MTKFightNight event at the Liverpool Olympia.





Former world champion Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) faces Jonas Segu (19-8-2, 6 KOs) live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV, and he’s planning on making a big statement.

Flanagan said: “It’s always good to fight in Liverpool and I’ve had some good nights there. I won Prizefighter in the Olympia, so hopefully it will be another explosive performance and I’ll be back at my best.

“I’ve watched a bit of my opponent and he looks like a tough operator. He’ll come for a fight and it seems he likes to take a few to give his own so it should be a great bout.





“I’m not overlooking this fight and I always put pressure on myself. Anything can happen as it’s boxing. so I’ve got to be in there switched on and do a job.

“It’s going to be good to show people what I’m about. My weight is good and we’re on track for where we need to be. We’ll get this one won and then I’ll be right back in the gym looking to get out again as soon as possible.

“When I get these few fights under my belt that’s when you’ll see the best of me. I showed that in the Diego Magdaleno fight. I was straight into that after the Jose Zepeda fight and that was one of my best performances, so if I’m active I’ll get better and better.”

A huge bill on Friday also features a key showdown between Jazza Dickens and Nathaniel May for the IBF European featherweight title, four-time world title challenger Martin Murray back in action against Rui Manuel Pavanito, plus the likes of Natasha Jonas, Sam Maxwell, Ged Carroll, John Quigley, and Craig Glover make up a massive undercard.

Extra tickets released for Liverpool event

Extra tickets have been made available for Friday’s massive #MTKFightNight event at the Liverpool Olympia – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV.

A stacked bill features local hero Jazza Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) going up against Nathaniel May (21-1, 12 KOs) in a crunch battle for the IBF European featherweight title.

Former world champion Terry Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) makes his long-awaited return to action, as he faces Jonas Segu (19-8-2, 6 KOs), while four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (37-5-1, 17 KOs) takes on Portuguese champion Rui Manuel Pavanito (10-8-1, 5 KOs).

A huge undercard includes unbeaten WBO European super-lightweight champion Sam Maxwell (11-0, 9 KOs) fighting Oscar Amador and Tasha Jonas (7-1, 5 KOs) going up against Bec Connolly (2-5).

There is also a battle between Ged Carroll (10-0) and Jordan Ellison, plus John Quigley (15-2, 3 KOs) fights Alexander Zeledon.

Tony Bellew’s hard-hitting cruiserweight protege Craig Glover (9-2, 8 KOs) rounds up the card, as he goes up against Jiri Svacina.

Extra tickets for the event are now available, with things set to get heated between the participants on the card when they meet at the press conference and weigh-in this week.

Wednesday’s press conference takes place at the Mercure Hotel in Liverpool, while Thursday’s weigh-in is at the MTK Liverpool Gym at the Marybone Community Centre. Both events begin at 1:00pm and are open to the public.