Terry Flanagan, Thomas Patrick Ward & Rafael Armenta sign with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of former undefeated world champion Terry Flanagan.





The Mancunian (33-2, 13 KOs) made five defences of the WBO world lightweight crown before stepping up to super-lightweight and challenging for WBO and WBC Diamond honours.

Flanagan said: “I’m happy and I feel like it’s a new chapter in my career. Steve Wood and Frank Warren did everything for me, from helping me get the British title to then winning a world title and defending it five times, so I’m extremely grateful to them.

“They always believed in me, but I’m at the stage now in my career where I need to be active. MTK Global are of the same opinion, and they have set a plan out for me for 2019.





“I’m really pleased to sign with them as they have some really big fighters and I see myself up there alongside those guys.”

Flanagan’s trainer Steve Maylett said: “I want to thank Steve Wood and Frank Warren for supporting Terry for a long time. They really got behind him and we owe a lot to them for the hard work they put in.

“We had offers elsewhere for Terry but when we spoke to MTK Global, they had a plan that was exactly what we wanted. With them being one of the biggest management teams not only in the country but in the world, we felt it would suit Terry’s career best to join.

“Terry needs to get back busy, I see him in the gym and I know the very high level that he is at. He still has his top level skills, chin and fast hands, and this will get his juices flowing again. At lightweight he can be there up with the best in the world.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We are delighted to bring yet another top class fighter onto our books in Terry, who we are confident will be back where he belongs very soon – and that’s with a world championship belt around his waist.

“Boxing in the Manchester area has a unique history and with fighters such as Terry in with a chance of winning multiple world titles, that tradition will continue to flourish.”

News of Flanagan’s first assignment as an MTK Global fighter will be forthcoming in due course.

Thomas Patrick Ward has signed with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of world-ranked star Thomas Patrick Ward.

The undefeated former British super-bantamweight champion Ward (26-0) is ranked no 3. in the world by the WBO, and made a big impression on his U.S debut in February.

Ward now takes the next steps in his career with MTK Global by his side, and he’s excited to push towards major fights after linking up with his new team.

Ward said: “I’m pleased to be teaming up with MTK Global because I believe they can get me the biggest and best fights out there, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“MTK Global are doing fabulous things and getting fighters the best opportunities out there for them and are doing the job right. Now that I’ve joined MTK Global I’m aiming for world titles. I want the biggest fights possible and I believe I can win world titles in multiple weight divisions.

“I believe fans will see a lot more of me now and see me in big fights. I’m confident that MTK Global will deliver for me and produce good things. I’ve been under the radar for a bit, but now I’m going to be on the big stage and everyone will start to take notice and see what I’m all about.”

Ward’s trainer Neil Fannon added: “We are very happy to be joining MTK Global. We have had other offers from different promoters but we feel like we have joined a team who will really look after us.

“We’re looking forward to it as we feel MTK Global has the power to guide us the final step on Tommy’s journey to a world title.

“Tommy walked into my gym at 16 and the talent was there for everyone to see. We have just brought him on steady and I’m pleased with his progress so far.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “There’s a new star in the MTK Global universe because we think Thomas is a special talent.

“Not many fighters have achieved what he has in winning British and European titles and impressing on an American debut – all by the age of 25.

“We saw the hunger for boxing in the north-east at our recent #MTKFightNight and in Thomas we bring in one of the most talented boxers the area has produced in recent years.”

News of Ward’s first fight assignment alongside MTK Global will be announced in the near future.

Rafael Armenta has signed with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to confirm the signing of young Mexican Rafael Armenta as he turns professional.

The Sinaloa teenager is a five-time State champion and national bronze medalist and trains alongside the famous Montiel family, who have already produced a trio of world champions.

Armenta – brother of current pro ‘Roca’ Armenta – will compete in the lightweight division.

Armenta said: “I’m so proud to sign for the biggest management company in the world in MTK Global. With them and the Montiels behind me, I’m with the best.

“I believe I can go all the way in this sport and joining MTK Global means I can focus purely on being the best fighter I can be, knowing they’ll get me all the opportunities I need.

“I will represent Sinaloa and Mexico with pride and I believe MTK Global will guide me to a world title.”

MTK Global’s Latin American Operations Manager Mariana Caballero said: “We are delighted to bring Rafael to the team. The Montiels know boxing as well as anyone and they have always spoken very highly of Rafael’s talents.

“Mexico has a rich history in boxing. We are confident Rafael will add to that and even has the potential to go down as one of the greats.

“This signing further shows our dedication to aligning with the best young talent in the world and accelerating journeys to the top.”

News of Armenta’s first assignment as a professional will be forthcoming in due course.