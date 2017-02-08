Terrell Gausha Battles Puerto Rico’s Luis Hernandez

contender and Cleveland-native Terrell Gausha will face Puerto Rico’s Luis Hernandez while lightweight contender Jamel Herring enters the ring against Armenia’s Art Hovhannisyan in undercard action on Friday, February 10 from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.







The event is headlined by unbeaten lightweight world champion Robert Easter returning to his hometown for his first world title defense as he takes on Puerto Rico’s Luis Cruz in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round on Bounce.

Televised coverage on Bounce begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features bantamweight world champion and three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren battling once-beaten contender Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions in association with TGB Promotions, are priced at $30, $50, $75, $100 and $200, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Gausha (19-0, 9 KOs) and Hernandez (15-3, 8 KOs) will compete in a 10-round middleweight bout while Herring (15-1, 8 KOs) meets Hovhannisyan (17-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight fight.

Additional action features a pair of unbeaten prospects as Raynell Williams (11-0, 5 KOs) battles Justin Savi (29-9, 19 KOs) in a six-round junior lightweight bout while Tyler McCreary (12-0, 6 KOs) takes on Jonathan Perez (36-16, 28 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight attraction.

Rounding out the night of action is heavyweight Devin Vargas (18-4, 7 KOs) in a six-round bout against Tim Washington (6-4, 6 KOs), unbeaten lightweight Albert Bell (6-0, 2 KOs) against James Lester (11-11, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout and Adrian Wilson (3-1, 2 KOs) against unbeaten Rashad Scott (3-0, 1 KOs) in four-rounds of welterweight action.

The 29-year-old Gausha is undefeated since turning pro in 2012 after his exceptional amateur career that saw him win a U.S. National Amateur championship in addition to his Olympic experience. Gausha has picked up six victories in the last two years against increasingly experienced competition including triumphs over Orlando Lora and Steven Martinez in 2016. He looks to continue his march towards a world title when he takes on the Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico-native Hernandez who won five times in 2016.

Another amateur standout who won an Amateur National Championship the same year as his Olympic run, Herring fights out of Cincinnati and is originally from Coram, New York. The 31-year-old won his first 15 pro fights including triumphs over Luis Eduardo Florez, Yakubu Amidu and Hector Velasquez. A former member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Herring will face the experienced contender Hovhannisyan who is originally from Armenia but trains now out of Glendale, California.