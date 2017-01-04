Teofista Boxing Series ready for a banner year in 2017 in partnership with Calgary’s Deerfoot Inn & Casino

2017 looks to be a banner year for Eric de Guzman, CEO and President of Teofista Boxing Series. The heralded western Canadian promoter has recently finalized a deal with Deerfoot Inn & Casino Operations Manager Robin Featherstone that will bring live professional and amateur boxing to Calgary’s most exciting hotel, convention centre and entertainment complex on a continued basis.





The arrangement builds on several fruitful years of boxing events that will now expand to all sides of the luxurious facility, including the beautiful and prominent Sundance Ballroom where the complex’s biggest events are frequently held.

A significant part of the renewed relationship allows for all-ages crowds to be admitted to future boxing events cementing both Teofista Boxing Series and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino as premier entertainment ventures for families and patrons of all ages.

In recent years the Teofista Boxing Series was restricted to showcasing just professional boxing during its events but the interest in and appetite for amateur boxing has continued to grow making the return of pro-am events a tremendous opportunity for growth moving forward. Larger events showcasing emerging novice talent will expand the audience in attendance and pave the way for larger and more successful endeavours moving forward in addition to bolstering the interest in amateur boxing in Alberta.

The excitement in 2017 kicks off February 4th as the Teofista Boxing Series officially returns to the Deerfoot Inn & Casino bringing another dynamite night of pro-am boxing. The main event features one of the hottest tickets in Western Canada as Taber, Alberta’s Joel Mills returns to the Chrome Room after his June 2016 headlining bout electrified when he stopped Justin Schmit in the first round before a packed house. With his popularity in Alberta, Mills is sure to sell out the venue on his name alone so tickets will be a hot item and gone fast.

Ensuing Teofista Boxing Series dates are already lined up for April 1st and June 3rd at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino before the production hits the road in the summer of 2016 setting the stage for the Taber homecoming of Joel Mills. With 2010 being the last time boxing was seen in the southern Alberta hotspot, the July 15 event (slated for the Community Centre / Arenas) is sure to be the hottest ticket in town prior to the world famous Taber Cornfest.

July 22nd will mark the debut of Teofista Boxing Series in the Deerfoot Inn & Casino’s renowned Sundance Ballroom. The inaugural event will be open to all ages and aims to see international boxing talent brought in to face popular local fighters.

Tentative dates in October and December at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino will bring 2017 to a close in what will be one of the busiest and most exciting years in the outfit’s history.

Additionally, all throughout 2017 members of Teofista Boxing Stables will stay busy the world over as the successful Mexican branch of Teofista Boxing Series will continue to showcase Canadian and international talent south of the US border.

The fist incarnation of Teofista Boxing Series Mexico in 2017 is slated for January 27 in the boxing hotbed of Tijuana.

With what is sure to be a fruitful and prosperous relationship locked in with the Deerfoot Inn and Casino venue and prominent international shows throughout North America, Teofista Boxing is open to any and all potential sponsorship and or business opportunities that may arise. This is a tremendous opportunity to get on board with a growing product as TBS continues to expand in the Calgary entertainment scene and expand it’s brand globally.

Season passes are available on corporate, group and individual levels. Reserved seats and luxurious tables are offered for the entire year.

Don’t miss your opportunity to get intimate exposure to thousands of people per event as well as the local traffic exposed to branding on advertisements in the Deerfoot Inn & Casino.

Teofista Boxing Series will be streaming live on social media via the Internet and has plans to move to national television in the next few years.

For all inquiries and questions regarding sponsorship, advertising and business relations with Teofista Boxing Series, contact Eric de Guzman at 403-681-0094.