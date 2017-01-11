Teofista Boxing Series kicks off 2017 Jan. 28 in Mexico, Feb. 4 in Calgary!

Eric de Guzman’s Teofista Boxing Series is ready to start off 2017 with a BANG presenting two shows in the next three weeks across the American continent. While temperatures in Canada are currently at their seasonal coldest, things will heat up Jan. 28 in Jalisco, Mexico when Teofista Boxing Series Mexico 7 will take place in Jamay. A week later, the popular series will return to the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in south Calgary as Taber’s Joel Mills headlines an action-packed Teofista Boxing Series 22.





The thriving Mexican municipality of Jamay has recently become a hotspot for foreign retirees looking to improve their real estate portfolio and has proved to be fertile grounds for growing the Teofista brand in recent years with six successful boxing galas to date. On Jan. 28th, Canadian C.P.B.C junior middleweight champion Stuart McLellan and rising western Canadian prospect Devin Reti (referred to by some as the ‘Canadian Canelo’) will head south to co-headline TBS Mexico 7. Teofista’s Jason Parks will make his professional debut on the card looking to fast-track his career like so many of his stable-mates before him. The Canadian talent is sure to bring their patented exciting style to the fight-hungry fans in Jalisco.

Taber, Alberta will invade Calgary’s renowned Deerfoot Inn & Casino on Feb. 4th when popular local hero Joel Mills makes his triumphant return to the ring headlining TBS 22. Mills was last seen in the same venue in June 2016 when he stopped Justin Schmit in the first round before a packed house. This time around the all-action brawler will be in tough taking on battle-tested Mexican Alvaro Enriquez. Also slated to see action on the card are popular local fighters Connor Bush, Roxie Lam, Brett Enns and Mike Smallwood. Once-beaten Lee Baxter Promotions’ lightweight Alex Dilmaghani of Mexico City is also scheduled to appear in a co-featured attraction. Tickets are going fast with the influx of Taber fans so don’t miss out.

Tickets and more info is available online at Teofista.com or by calling 403-681-0094.

Teofista Boxing Series season passes are available on corporate, group and individual levels. Reserved seats and luxurious tables are offered for the entire year.