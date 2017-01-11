Boxing News 24/7


Teofista Boxing Series kicks off 2017 Jan. 28 in Mexico, Feb. 4 in Calgary!

- Leave a Comment

Eric de Guzman’s Teofista Boxing Series is ready to start off 2017 with a BANG presenting two shows in the next three weeks across the American continent. While temperatures in Canada are currently at their seasonal coldest, things will heat up Jan. 28 in Jalisco, Mexico when Teofista Boxing Series Mexico 7 will take place in Jamay. A week later, the popular series will return to the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in south Calgary as Taber’s Joel Mills headlines an action-packed Teofista Boxing Series 22.


The thriving Mexican municipality of Jamay has recently become a hotspot for foreign retirees looking to improve their real estate portfolio and has proved to be fertile grounds for growing the Teofista brand in recent years with six successful boxing galas to date. On Jan. 28th, Canadian C.P.B.C junior middleweight champion Stuart McLellan and rising western Canadian prospect Devin Reti (referred to by some as the ‘Canadian Canelo’) will head south to co-headline TBS Mexico 7. Teofista’s Jason Parks will make his professional debut on the card looking to fast-track his career like so many of his stable-mates before him. The Canadian talent is sure to bring their patented exciting style to the fight-hungry fans in Jalisco.

Taber, Alberta will invade Calgary’s renowned Deerfoot Inn & Casino on Feb. 4th when popular local hero Joel Mills makes his triumphant return to the ring headlining TBS 22. Mills was last seen in the same venue in June 2016 when he stopped Justin Schmit in the first round before a packed house. This time around the all-action brawler will be in tough taking on battle-tested Mexican Alvaro Enriquez. Also slated to see action on the card are popular local fighters Connor Bush, Roxie Lam, Brett Enns and Mike Smallwood. Once-beaten Lee Baxter Promotions’ lightweight Alex Dilmaghani of Mexico City is also scheduled to appear in a co-featured attraction. Tickets are going fast with the influx of Taber fans so don’t miss out.

Tickets and more info is available online at Teofista.com or by calling 403-681-0094.

Teofista Boxing Series season passes are available on corporate, group and individual levels. Reserved seats and luxurious tables are offered for the entire year.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Teofista Boxing Series kicks off 2017 Jan. 28 in Mexico, Feb. 4 in Calgary!

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Abel Sanchez says “nobody at 160 will last the distance with Golovkin,” but will these words come back to haunt him?
Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn possible for April 23 in Australia
Ricky Burns to fight unification bout vs. Julius Indongo in April; also in the frame for possible Pacquiao super-fight
Can the wisdom of Hunter help Danny Jacobs in fight with GGG? Virgil brought in as “assistant”
Broner vs Granados on Feb 18 – Press conference quotes
Eddie Hearn confirms talks have begun for a Manny Pacquiao-Kell Brook fight
Gennady Golovkin – Daniel Jacobs NYC Quotes & Photos
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
DeGale vs. Jack quotes for this Saturday

Fight week activities officially began today with media workouts at the brand new Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn before the super...

Close