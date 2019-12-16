Teofimo Lopez scores explosive 2nd round TKO of Richard Commey

This past Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, undefeated lightweight Teofimo Lopez had the whole boxing world buzzing as he scored an emphatic and explosive 2nd round knockout over Richard Commey to win the IBF World Lightweight championship.





Lopez, a former Olympian from Honduras, is managed by Split-T Management.

In round two. Lopez walked Commey into a powerful right hand that connected on Commey’s face and sent the now-former world champion plummeting to the canvas. After trying to get up, the impact of the blow forced Commey to stumble back to the canvas. Commey showed a champions heart by beating referee David Fields’ count, but the fight would only last a few seconds longer, as Lopez was all over Commey as he landed a plethora of hard power-shots that forced Fields to wave off the action at 1:13 of the 2nd frame.

“I think we both saw it. There were a lot of shots that were open. I just had to close the gap. Commey has a lot of experience, and I started working the jab a lot. I blocked his jab, and came with the over hand right, and just clipped him.”





With the win, Lopez is now in line to face pound-for-pound top fighter Vasilliy Lomachenko in the first part of 2020, in a fight that boxing fans are already salivating for.

“I’m at a loss for words right now. This is a dream come true,” Lopez said. “{Commey} is a bad man. His shot could’ve done the same to me if he hit me with that shot.

“I am elated for Teofimo. He is now officially a star in the sport. These are the types of fights and outcomes we had envisioned for him when we signed him. At still just 22 years-old, this is just the beginning, and he will be at the top of the mountain for a long time to come,” said David McWater, CEO of Split-T Management.





Lopez is promoted by Top Rank.