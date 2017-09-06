Tenge Defends WBF World Title, Myekeni vs. Chisale

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Welterweight Champion Noni Tenge makes her first title-defense on Friday, September 8, at the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre in Cape Town, South Africa when she takes on compatriot Mapule Ngubane.

Tenge, 17-1-1 (10), also a former undefeated WBF, IBF and WBA World Champion at Welterweight, won the title in March of 2016 but was then sidelined for a year before she returned with a non-title victory against the tough Esther Matshiya last March.





From Johannesburg, Mapule Ngubane turned professional in 2010 and after a few set-backs she won the South African Middleweight title in 2014. Her record stands at a rather modest 6-4-3 (1), but she is undefeated in her last four outings and focused on making the most on this long-awaited opportunity.

Also on the show, former WBF Womens World Super Bantamweight Champion Unathi Myekeni, 10-4-1 (4), will attempt to become a two-weight World Champion when she goes for the vacant WBF World Featherweight crown against undefeated Malawian Ruth Chisale.

20-year-old “Black Chocolate” Chisale, 9-0 (5), is considered one of the most promising female fighters in Africa, and has proved her worth fighting well above what is probably her best fighting-weight, mostly at Lightweight and Light Welterweight.

Only this past June she travelled to Switzerland where she convincingly beat reigning European Welterweight Champion Ornella Domini, 10-0 at the time, winning every round on all judges cards. She intends to do exactly the same against Myekeni, and upset the apple-cart once more.





Billed as “Women Only”, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Championship double-header is promoted by 2015 WBF Promoter Of The Year Mbali Zantsi.