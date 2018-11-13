Ten bout card for this Friday night at Sands Bethlehem Event Center

A stacked ten- bout card has been finalized for this Friday night at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.





The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

In the main event, three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov takes on Jose Salinas in a scheduled eight-round super featherweight bout.

Yunusov, who competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics for his native Tajikistan, is now 5-0 with two knockouts as a professional.

The 31 year-old fights out of Philadelphia, and turned professional in 2017. He has registered his two knockouts in his last two outings with a 4th round stoppage over former contender Mike Oliver, and in his lat bout when he destroyed Angel Monreal in one-round on September 14th in Philadelphia.

Salinas of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has a record of 10-3-1 with five knockouts.

The 28 year-old Salinas is a six-year professional who has wins over undefeated Rafael Casas (2-0), and the highly regarded Dardan Zenunaj (12-1).

Salinas is coming off a loss to undefeated Erick De Leon (14-0) on January 27, 2017 in Studio City, California.

In six-round bouts:





Christian Montano (7-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas takes on Paul Holley (6-1-1, 5 KOs) of Sarasota, FL in a light heavyweight bout.

Michael Coffie (4-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on 68-fight Veteran Jamaal Woods of Forest City, AL in a heavyweight contest.

Joseph George (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Josue Obando (16-24-1, 12 KOs) of Jalisco, MX in a light heavyweight bout.

Sebastian Fundora (10-0, 6 KOs) of Cochella, California fights Jonathan Batista (18-15, 11 KOs) of San Pedro, DR in a junior middleweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Jeffrey Torres of Bethlehem will make his pro debut against Steven Lopez (0-2) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight bout.

Yeuri Andujar (1-0, 1 KO) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic fights debuting

Haziz Self of Philadelphia in a featherweight bout.

In a battle of undefeated bantamweights, Alejandro Jimenez (3-0, 1 KO) of New Hope, PA fights Desmond Moore (1-0-1, 1KO) of Bethlehem, PA.

Ricky Nuno (2-1, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA fights Ashton Sykes (2-2) of Colombia, MD in a middleweight bout.

Undefeated light heavyweights get it on as Kendall Cannida (2-0) of Philadelphia battles Travis Toledo (2-0, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, MD.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.