Telemundo Deportes Welcomes Back Abner Mares

Telemundo Deportes today announced three-division World Champion and former Olympian athlete Abner Mares returns to join Boxeo Telemundo’s announce team and serve as a special correspondent for all major fights for Titulares y Más, the #1 sports news, entertainment and commentary show in Spanish-language television, after having served as an analyst for Telemundo’s coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympics.





Mares, one of the most respected and influential active featherweight fighters today, returns to the network this week alongside Rene Giraldo and Edgar Lopez during the upcoming Boxeo Telemundo Boxing Championship, featuring Puerto Rico’s Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (20-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Julian Yedra (24-3-13 KOs), this Friday, July 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET, live from the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

“I’m excited to be joining the Telemundo Deportes team for the Boxeo Telemundo fights,” said Mares. “Being part of the team for the Rio Games was a highlight in my career and I’m proud and honored to be able to join them once again. I know that together we will give boxing fans the ringside view and perspective that they want, as well as witness some incredible fights and talented fighters.”

Mares is an admired four-division World Boxing Champion and former Olympian who represented Mexico in the 2004 Athens games. He was the second youngest fighter to be a three-time World Boxing Champion, and has held IBF Bantam Weight, WBC Super Bantam Weight, and WBA and WBC Featherweight titles. An active fighter who just fought a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz in June from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, he holds an impressive record of 31 wins, 14 knockouts, three losess, and one draw.

Outside the ring, the active featherweight fighter from Guadalajara is committed to his community and philanthropy work, which has made him a hero for the Americas and advocate for the Hispanic community. Mares’ journey and hardships immigrating to the U.S. via Tijuana at the age of 7 have been well documented. He was raised in both Mexico and the U.S. by hard-working parents with multiple jobs to provide for their 11 children.





Despite the family’s struggles, Mares started training professionally at the age of 12, and boxing’s core tenants of strength, focus and dedication helped him change his life. Today he is considered one of the sports most followed millennial fighters with a unique style, great determination and a strong sense of pride around his upbringing and community.

Boxeo Telemundo is the longest-running boxing program on U.S. Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnífico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” wrapped up 2017 with its highest fourth quarter ever among adults 18-49 with 227,000 and 480,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen.