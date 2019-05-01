Telemundo Deportes Goes All In For Alvarez Jacobs Fight With Special Pre- And Post-Bout Coverage

Telemundo Deportes to livestream the undercard of Canelo vs. Jacobs featuring Golden Boy Promotions’ current and future stars, on Saturday, May 4 starting at 9 p.m. ET; The livestream will be in Spanish and available on Telemundo Deportes app and Telemundo Deportes Facebook page





Titulares y Más presents extensive coverage and special reporting from Las Vegas with co-host Karim Mendiburu onsite

MIAMI, Fla. – April 30, 2019 – Telemundo Deportes, the Spanish-language home of The Biggest, Best, Global Sports, presents special, pre- and post-fight coverage of the anticipated match between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs with extensive coverage across Telemundo Deportes digital platforms and on Titulares y Más, the network’s signature sports and entertainment show, all week leading to Saturday’s big fight.

Telemundo Deportes’ content and promotion across platforms will drive fans to subscribe to DAZN to watch the Canelo vs. Jacobs middleweight championship. DAZN is the sports streaming app that has made its mark on the U.S. sports landscape by delivering premium boxing and MMA events to subscribers without the additional cost of pay-per-view.





As part of the special coverage, Telemundo Deportes’ app and the Telemundo Deportes Facebook page will live stream the undercard event featuring some of the best current and future stars from Golden Boy including the returns of Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., Sadam “World Kid” Ali and Lamont Roach Jr., in separate bouts. The coverage will be in Spanish-language on Saturday, May 4 starting at 9 p.m. ET.

In anticipation of the fight, the Telemundo Deportes app and its Facebook page will also present Spanish-language livestream of the press conference as well as the weigh-in event that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In addition, Telemundo Deportes digital and social media platforms will present extensive content throughout the week leading to May 4, including the latest news around the fighters, analysis, short-form features, public workouts, highlights and recaps.

On television, coverage continues throughout the week on Titulares y Más, featuring special segments and reports from Las Vegas with expert analysis and the latest from Canelo and Jacobs. The week-long coverage plans include all main events such as the fighter arrivals, press conferences, weigh-in and interviews with Canelo, Jacobs and Oscar De La Hoya. Karim Mendiburu will host the late-night sports show from Las Vegas starting Wednesday.

On May 4, Telemundo Deportes’ Premier League coverage on Universo will incorporate special segments during the pre-game show at 2:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the Newcastle vs. Liverpool matchup, with live reports and the latest news and updates from Las Vegas. The comprehensive news and information programming around the big fight will conclude that evening on Titulares y Más with highlights, interviews and reactions from Las Vegas.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs super-fight will be streamed live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas exclusively on DAZN with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Telemundo Deportes is the U.S. leading sports brand and destination for the biggest, best global sports programming in Spanish-language. It is home to two of the world’s most popular sporting events: the FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. It is also the home of the 2019 Copa America. In addition, Telemundo Deportes broadcasts the Premier League, Boxeo Telemundo Ford, the #1 boxing program in Spanish, and Titulares y Más, the #1 sports news, entertainment and commentary show in Spanish, among other recognized sports properties.