Team Sauerland strikes exclusive three-year deal with Germany’s free to air sports giant SPORT1

Team Sauerland and Sport1 GmbH have signed a ground-breaking three-year-deal to lift boxing to the next level in Germany. From 2018 onwards, Team Sauerland will exclusively deliver boxing content to SPORT1, Germany`s leading 360° sports platform, which each year will broadcast at least 20 events with German participation and a total of roundly 100 fights live and exclusive on free-TV and its digital platforms.

“Team Sauerland has been continuously on Free to Air Television in Germany since 1992. We are delighted to continue that tradition and provide the sport with a huge free-to-air presence over the next three years,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland. “With a total of at least 60 free-to-air events with German participation until 2020 we now have a perfect platform for our current stars and the next generation of boxing heroes.”





Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien and Chairman of the Management of Sport1 GmbH: “Thanks to this extensive and exclusive partnership with Team Sauerland, SPORT1 is set to become the new home for all boxing fans in the German-speaking countries. Together with Team Sauerland, we are opening the next chapter for boxing in Germany. As the leading sports dedicated platform, we will showcase this popular sport with its present and future stars, not only with extensive live broadcasts on free-TV but also on all digital platforms, giving it even more of the spotlight.”

The deal will also change the way boxing is viewed in Germany. SPORT1 will exclusively broadcast “Team Sauerland Championship Boxing” as well as “Next Generation Boxing” and “International Boxing Nights.” Prior to all big fights, there will be exclusive countdown programming – all available on free-TV. On top of that, SPORT1.de, Germany’s leading sports platform, will sync its boxing channel with Team Sauerland´s webpage, boxen.com, to expand the digital boxing coverage in the Online, Mobile and Social Media sector.

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: “This 360-degree approach on free-to-air television will help boxing win many new fans and make sure it stays where it belongs: among the top three TV sports in Germany. Team Sauerland’s young talent pool has never been so strong. This historic deal with SPORT1 will give our fighters never-seen-before exposure and the unique chance to fight their way to the top and win the hearts of the public.”