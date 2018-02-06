Team Moloney Head To Tasmania

World rated twin sensations Andrew “The Monster” Moloney and Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney return to ring February 24, the two will Co Main Event the Hosking Promotions “Punches in the Park 7” Blockbuster event in Melbourne Victoria at the famed St Kilda City Stadium.

Team Moloney have moved training camp to Tasmania for 10 days as their biggest challenges to date draw near. The Australian Dynamic Duo have been sparring WBO World #9 and WBO Oriental Featherweight Champion Luke Jackson (15-0), prospects Jai Alexander (6-0) and Josh English (1-0).





Unbeaten Super Flyweight sensation WBA # 6 & IBF #10 Andrew “The Monster” Moloney (15-0, 10 Kos) takes on IBF #5, WBC #11 Rene “The Commander” Dacquel 20 (6) – 6 -1 for his OPBF Championship and defends his coveted WBA Oceania Title.

Training camp is going great! We have been getting some great sparring with Luke Jackson, Jai Alexander and Josh English. We all have fights coming up around the same time and are pushing each other in sparring. I’m really happy with how I am boxing at the moment and I feel I have made some huge improvements since my last fight. I’m really looking forward to making a statement in this fight against Rene Dacquel. – Andrew Moloney

Unbeaten Bantamweight Beast WBA # 9, WBO #5 & IBF #12 Jason “The Smooth” One (15-0, 10 Kos) takes on former World title contender Emmanuel “The Prince” Naidjala 23 (13) – 4 -1 for the vacant Commonwealth title & the coveted WBA Oceania Title.

“Training for this fight is going fantastic. I feel as though I’m boxing better than ever before. We are currently down in Hobart for 10 days of sparring with Luke Jackson along with a few others. The sparring has been world class and I’m very happy with how I have been performing. On February 24 I’m confident you will see the best performance of my career.” – states Jason Moloney

Story: Mario Yebich