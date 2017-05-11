Team Coggi Ready For May 20 WBF Showdown!

When Argentina’s former world title-challenger Martin Antonio Coggi, 33-7-3 (16), enters the ring to fight Frenchman Lyes Chaibi, 15-10-2 (3), for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Light Welterweight title on Saturday May 20 in San Martin, Buenos Aires, it is very much a family affair.





The 33-year-old, who lost a close fight on points for the WBF World crown to another Frenchman, Christopher Sebire, last October, has been able to focus totally on his preparations, knowing that those around him has his best interests at heart.

Not only is he trained by his father, former three-time WBA World Champion and Argentinian boxing-icon Juan Martin Coggi, but the promoter of his upcoming title fight is his older sister Yesica, who heads the family’s promotional company Latigo Boxing Promotions.

Just like his legendary father, who boxed outside Argentina in locations such as Italy, America, France, Japan and Spain, Martin Antonio has no problems travelling for major opportunities, as he did to fight Sebire. But he also believes that having his big fights on home soil, keeping things within the family, will bring out the best in him.

It is a tall task to expect that he can accomplish as much as Senior did in his 75-5-2 career, but Coggi has hopes that he can also become a world champion, and that perhaps a rematch with Sebire can be arranged in Argentina in the near future.

But, before that, he has to take care of tricky Southpaw Lyes Chaibi on May 20, and that will not be a walk in the park. But if he does win, Coggi can be sure that his handlers will do their very best to take him one step further and build on the already impressive Coggi-legacy.

Martin Antonio Coggi vs. Lyes Chaibi for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Light Welterweight title on May 20, is the main event of a show at Club Almafuerte in San Martin, Buenos Aires. The fight will be televised in Argentina by CN23.