Taylor Vs Nurse – To Be Shown Live And Free On Vipboxing.tv

Promoter Steve Wood has pulled a terrific headliner out of the bag for his November 17, Victoria Warehouse show, with Middleton’s Liam Taylor facing Huddersfield’s Tyrone Nurse in a British Welterweight Title eliminator.





“The Board have just signed this fight off, and I’m delighted,” explained VIP Promotions’ head, Wood. “It’s a cracking match that’s worthy of TV coverage, so it’s great for boxing fans that we’ll be showing it live and completely free on vipboxing.tv.”

Taylor and Nurse are no strangers – the pair squared off in 2015, with the experienced Yorkshire fighter eking out a points win after Taylor took the fight at short notice.

Since then, ‘Dynamo’ has won eight on the bounce to move to 19-1 (10) – while Tyrone has won and lost the British Super Lightweight Title; beating good fighters like Tommy Coyle and Willie Limond in the process, before losing the belt to world rated, Jack Catterall.

Despite Nurse, 35-4-2 (7), coming into this rematch on the back of two defeats – the Catterrall loss, and a contentious reverse to Jack Brubaker in Australia – Liam says he doesn’t believe his opponent is in decline, and is preparing for a hard, even encounter.

“I took the fight at two days notice last time, but learned from the experience,” said Liam. “I learned how to do the distance, and the difference between a six-round fight and a ten-round fight. It was a good learning fight and wasn’t really a bad loss.

“This time we’ll both have the same notice so it’s going to be different. We’re both more experienced, but I’ve been over in America training with Terry Flanagan for four weeks and I’m more than ready.

“On paper, anyone might think he’s on the slide because he’s lost his last two, but Jack Catterall is a quality fighter, and although he lost in Australia, from what I’ve read he got ripped off. So, I don’t think he’s on the slide, he’ll be the same sort of fighter I fought over three years ago. I don’t think he’s changed massively, but I’ve changed a lot, and that will be the difference.

“It will probably be nip and tuck some of the rounds. It will be a close fight, but I’ll be better this time. I see it as a genuine 50-50; some people might sway towards him because of his experience but I believe I’ll win it. I definitely think I can get revenge.”





Whoever comes out on top will face the new British Welterweight king, Johnny Garton. The Peckham man lived up to his ‘Pexican’ moniker on October 10th when he battled Gary Corcoran to a standstill to take the vacant crown in a fight of the year contender. Despite it promising to be a very tough assignment, Taylor says facing Garton is exactly the type of fight he’s interested in now, and that he is ready to test himself amongst Britain’s best.

“I’ve wanted the Garton fight for over a year, and I want it even more now,” said the 27-year-old. “I watched the highlights of his fight with Corcoran, everyone I’ve spoken to said it was a great fight, but I think I’d outbox both of them.

“Garton is a very tough, game fighter, and he’s probably overachieved what he thought he would do. It’s a top story, he’s going to give anyone a hard fight because he doesn’t stop coming forward, but I actually thought Corcoran would stop him, so he proved me wrong.

“All I want now is the big fights. I’m 20 fights into my career, I’m ready to test myself to see how ready I am, and if I’m not ready now then I’m never going to be ready for domestic level. At the moment though I’m thinking about no one apart from Tyrone Nurse.”

“The first fight between Liam and Tyrone was a good one, but it came too early for Liam and with such short notice he was always up against it,” assessed Wood. “I think this time it will be even better, both need to win – I’m not sure where Tyrone goes if he loses, and Liam has been asking for a big fight, and now’s the time for him to make his mark.”

VIP Promotions presents an evening of boxing at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on November 17. Headlining will be Middleton’s Liam Taylor and Huddersfield’s Tyrone Nurse in a British Welterweight Title eliminator.

Also appearing will be Salford’s Luke Evans and Luke Vaughan; Manchester’s Charlie Schofield, Brad Rea and Kane Gardner; Delph’s Andy Kremner; Leeds’ Bob Ajisafe; Rochdale’s Muhammad Ali; Oldham’s Joe Eko; and Liverpool’s Adam Farrell.

Tickets priced at £35 (general), £60 (ringside) are available from all boxers, or at vipboxing.tv

The show will also be streamed live and free at vipboxing.tv

Keep updated on VIP Promotions’ news by visiting vipboxing.tv or follow on Twitter @vipboxing and Facebook. Subscribe to the VIP YouTube channel to get notifications about the latest videos.