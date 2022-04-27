Photos: Taylor And Serrano Light Up New York

Fight week for the historic clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano began in style as the pound-for-pound greats visited the Empire State Building – which will be lit in their honor on Saturday night as they clash at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.

Taylor and Serrano, the pound-for-pound #1 and #2 fighters of the world is one that will not only make boxing history, but women’s sports history. MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup finally marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a combat sports event at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.

The pair went face-to-face for the first time in fight week at the Empire State Building on Tuesday afternoon, but first flipped the switch on the replica of the building to show how the iconic skyscraper will be decked out in colors to honor the pair, with a mix of Irish and Puerto Rican colors.

“The atmosphere is always electric at MSG,” said Taylor. “You can almost feel those iconic moments from the past when you are there. There’s going to be a lot of Irish fans in the building, I think it could easily be a 50-50 crowd with a lot of Amanda’s fans too, so it’s going to make for an amazing atmosphere.

“You think of Madison Square Garden, and you think the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier these kinds of fights. It’s years and years later we’re still talking Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier kind of fights. I think years and years later from this fight people are still going to be talking about Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.”

“Being a Latina from Brooklyn, I’m excited to say, ‘I’ve made it’,” said Serrano. “I’m fighting the main event at Madison Square Garden! I’m making seven figures, a young Latina from Brooklyn. I never thought it could happen.

“I’ve never fought at MSG; I did a tour there recently and then we did the press conference there; I was in awe of it, and I am so honored to be fighting here. I made history at the Hulu Theater by becoming seven-weight World champion and I won the Golden Gloves there too – it’s full circle now being able to be headlining in the big room and following some of the greats.”

There’s a star-studded undercard to whet the appetite before the main event as Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith meet in a must-win battle at Super-Welterweight and there’s more undisputed action on the card as Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos decide who is the top dog at 168lbs.

Olympic Gold medal star Galal Yafai makes his American debut and defends his WBC International Flyweight Title against Miguel Cartagena in his second pro fight, Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams is in a tough test with fellow unbeaten Middleweight Chordale Booker, Reshat Mati is always popular in his home city and the ‘Albanian Bear’ meets Joe Eli Hernandez over eight rounds, Australia’s Skye Nicolson fights for the second time as a pro against Shanecqua Paisley Davis over six rounds and Light-Heavyweight talent Khalil Coe makes the short trip from Jersey City to face William Langston over six.