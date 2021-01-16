Tarimo keeping an eye on Ra’eese Aleem vs Vic Pasillas and Fulton vs Leo

IBF 10 & WBA 13 leading Super Bantamweight contender Bruno Tarimo (25-2-2) who has been recently campaigning at Super Feather is full steam ahead in gunning for all the top dogs at Super Bantamweight.

Undefeated super bantamweight Ra’eese Aleem 17-0 (11) takes on southpaw Vic Pasillas 16-0 (9) the 12-round clash is set for the interim WBA title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on January 23.

The fight will be featured on the undercard of the WBO super bantamweight title defence of Angelo Leo 20-0 (9) against Stephen Fulton 18-0 (8).

Bruno gave his thoughts on the 2 World Bantamweight Championship fights and his future

“I fight anyone, anywhere, anytime, I leave it all up to manager Tony Tolj works very hard, I’m convinced he’s a vampire because he never sleeps.

Ra’eese Aleem is an excellent fighter, I believe he will win the WBA interim title and make alot of noise in the Super Bantamweight division, but I want the best and I issue the challenge to him, I’m WBA #13 and soon will be World Champion, I know this, I believe this and I thank God for all the opportunities to give me and my family a better life and I will make my proud.

Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton is another excellent match, it should have happened but covid always makes problem. I think Leo the WBO champion is in for a very tough fight, I don’t want to pick a winner, I want the winner.

Give me any world champion from super featherweight to super bantamweight. Diaz, Herring, Alvarado, Navarette, Warrington, Russell, Xu Can, Angelo Leo, Nery,Figueroa, Akhmadaliev I am ready for everyone. I want to thank the IBF, WBA, for all their opportunities, this help my family for give them better life”

Tarimo’s Manager gave his take – “Bruno looked sensational in his recent fight and is getting better everyday. Bruno is as old school as you get. He will literally will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.

“Bruno is going to drop in weight classes and campaign at super bantamweight. There is a reason he is called the Terminator, he does not stop till he terminates the opposition. We have seen Bruno defeat world rated and Olympic boxers since coming to Australia, Dib, English, Brunker, Gurdijeljac, May, Fleming. One thing is for certain, once Bruno gets his opportunity for a world championship its going to Hasta La Vista Baby for his opponents!”



