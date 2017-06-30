Taras Shelestyuk Weighs in Headlines “Locked n’ Loaded” Saturday Night

Undefeated, world ranked welterweight Taras “Real Deal” Shelestyuk (15-0, 9 KOs) weighed in at 147.8 lbs. at Friday’s “Locked n’ Loaded” weigh in, while challenger Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez checked in at 148 lbs.

Shelestyuk vs. Rodriguez headlines Thompson Boxing’s “Locked n’ Loaded” 8-round main event from Omega Products in Sacramento, Calif. Shelestyuk is currently ranked No. 5 by the WBO.

“I’m ready to give fans an exciting show,” said Shelestyuk, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions. “I don’t want this to go to the judges. The plan is to knock out Rodriguez.”





Shelestyuk vs. Rodriguez and the entire 6-bout card will be streamed live on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded. Watch the action on ThompsonBoxing.com and Facebook Live beginning at 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST.

Remaining tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $60 & $100 and are available for purchase from the Omega Products will call booth starting at 5:30 p.m. local time on the day of the event (Saturday).

Taras Shelestyuk, 147.8 vs. Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez, 148 (8-rounds)

Ruben Villa, 126 vs. Jonathan Alcantara, 127 (4-rounds)

Jose Roman, 137.8 vs. Miguel Angel Mendoza, 139 (8-rounds)

Jose Salinas, 129.3 vs. Tyler Marshall, 128 (4-rounds)

Brandon Trejo, 133 vs. Devin Parker, 132.7 (4-rounds)

Marcos Delgado, 184.4 vs. Richard Rigmaden, 188.9 (4-rounds)

TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded broadcast team consists of Beto Duran on play-by-play and Steve Kim provides expert, color commentary.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 7:00 p.m. Omega Products International is located at 8111 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95826 and can be reached at 916-635-3335.

