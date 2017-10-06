talkSPORT lands knockout blow with exclusive boxing rights

talkSPORT has won exclusive radio rights for four major boxing events including the much-hyped rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew.

talkSPORT will be the only place you can hear the action on UK radio as the heavyweights take to the ring on December 17 to settle the score once and for all.





But it doesn’t stop there. GB boxing sensation Anthony Joshua takes on Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev exclusively on talkSPORT on October 28.

The 27-year-old’s WBA and IBF heavyweight title defence will be accompanied by expert insight and analysis from the talkSPORT team throughout the evening.

talkSPORT’s season of boxing starts with the Anglo-Scottish clash between former World Champions Anthony Crolla and Ricky Burns tomorrow followed by exclusive coverage of the IBF and WBA Super World Bantamweight showdown between Ryan Burnett and Zhanat Zhakiyanov on October 21.

Two-weight World Boxing Champion and Co-Promoter David Haye said: “After working with talkSPORT for my comeback last year, I’m delighted they will be broadcasting my rematch with Tony Bellew on Sunday 17th December. The partnership brings British fight fans close to the action – it’s set to be explosive!”

Liam Fisher National Radio controller, talkSPORT said: “We are hugely excited to be extending our commitment to live sport with these four fights. With the World Champion Anthony Joshua, David Haye, Tony Bellew and more we have some of the biggest and best fighters on talkSPORT. This complements our 500 live football games on talkSPORT and talkSPORT2 and we promise some heavyweight coverage across the station.”





Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to team up with talkSPORT for four huge fight nights. We start in Manchester this weekend with the big England v Scotland clash with Anthony Crolla v Ricky Burns then we are off to Belfast for the World title unification clash between Ryan Burnett and Zhanat Zhakiyanov. The end of October sees the sports biggest star Anthony Joshua return to the ring and we close out the year with the big rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye. Fight fans know where to tune in to follow the live action and all the support programming around the fights.”

You can tune into talkSPORT on DAB digital radio on 1089 or 1053 AM or via the talkSPORT app or online at talksport.com.