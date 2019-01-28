talkSPORT lands knockout blow with exclusive boxing coverage of James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr

talkSPORT has won exclusive rights to the highly anticipated grudge match between James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr.





The Super-Middleweight Championship contest takes place at the O2 arena on February 23, with on air coverage starting live on talkSPORT from 7pm.

talkSPORT will also offer fight fans extensive coverage in the build-up including interviews with both boxers over the coming weeks.

James DeGale said: “This is the biggest all-British fight in years and echoes the golden era of super-middleweights with Benn, Eubank and Collins. I’m thrilled that talkSPORT listeners will get to listen to all the action up close and with expert commentary.”





Chris Eubank Jr said: “Nothing grips the nation like a massive grudge fight between two big rivals and the fans are in for a truly great fight that will be complemented with talkSPORT’s excellent coverage in the build up and on fight night.”

talkSPORT’s National Controller Liam Fisher said: “This mouthwatering contest is set to attract a legion of fight fans and reaffirms talkSPORT’s commitment to boxing. We can’t wait to cover this latest all-British battle and bring listeners an unbeatable experience, in a weekend of sport that also includes exclusive cricket coverage from the West Indies, the League Cup Final and Man United v Liverpool.”

Over the past year talkSPORT has covered the biggest clashes in boxing including Tony Bellew v David Haye, three Anthony Joshua fights and Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas.

You can catch all of the coverage on talkSPORT 1089 or 1053 AM, DAB, online or via the talkSPORT app from 7pm.

