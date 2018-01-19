Talented Scot MacIntyre set for April bout after signing with MTK

Undefeated Glasgow prospect Craig MacIntyre pens deal

ahead of Paisley bout

Undefeated Glaswegian Craig MacIntyre will return to the ring in April for his first bout under the MTK Global banner.





MacIntyre has signed a management deal with MTK after building an 8-0 (3KOs) record, most recently stopping Czech opponent Michal Vosyka in a quick-fire, one-round victory in Edinburgh last November.

A talented amateur, the 22-year-old super-lightweight started his professional career under the guidance of former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond, who will remain a part of MacIntyre’s team.

“I am delighted to be joining Team MTK and look forward to the journey ahead,” said MacIntyre. “I want to start challenging for titles soon and I think MTK will help me do that.”

MTK Scotland’s Sam Kynoch believes his new signing has great potential and he has already moved to book a fight date for the promising six-foot super-lightweight.

“Craig is a fantastic talent – he’s a very stylish boxer and he’s big for his weight,” said Kynoch. “He is a great addition to our stable and his first outing under the MTK banner will be on our April 7 promotion in Paisley.”