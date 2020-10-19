Boxeo Telemundo – Where Champions are Born!

Boxeo Telemundo’s slogan “Donde Nacen Los Campeones,” “Where Champions are Born,” once again comes to fruition. For over 30 years, it has taken great pride in developing fighters into Champions, such as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Oscar “Chololo”Larios, Felix “Tito” Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Jr and many more.

López’s ascension to the throne with a perfect record started in the early stages through All Star Boxing’s Boxeo Telemundo farming system with spectacular performances and signature celebrations flips after victories.

The undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world Teofimo López positioned himself as one of the most powerful men in boxing after upsetting the Lightweight king Vasily Lomachenko on Saturday night at the MGM Grand fight bubble in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Review of Lopez’s time in the Boxeo Telemundo Circuit

On February 21, 2017, Teofimo Lopez, originally from Brooklyn, N.Y. in his second professional fight, crushed Francisco Medel of Mexico, scoring a TKO victory at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida.

Months later, on April 21, 2017, Teofimo López defeated Jorge Lewis Manguia by TKO victory at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

On July 7, 2017, Teofimo López scored a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Christian Santibanez at the A La Carte Pavilion In Tampa, Florida.

October 13, 2017, Teofimo López destroys Josh Ross by explosive TKO at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida.

Teofimo Lopez Dominates Vasiliy Lomachenko to Become Undisputed Lightweight Champion

Split-T Management’s IBF Lightweight World Champion Teofimo Lopez became the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era by dominating the Pound-for-Pound number-one fighter in the world, Vasiliy Lomachenko, over 12-rounds to add the WBC Franchise; WBA and WBO Lightweight world titles in a fight that took place at the MGM Conference Center, AKA “The Bubble” on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Lopez raced out to an early lead as he set the tone by using a sharp jab and precision right hands to the body. His offense made Lomachenko very wary of having any aggression of his own as punch stats showed that Lomachenko only threw 58 total punches over the first half of the fight.

Lopez continued working behind a nice jab that set up some blistering power shots. Lopez put on a boxing display and beat Lomachenko at his own game.

Feeling a sense of desperation, Lomachenko started to up his pace over the fight’s 2nd half. That led to some good exchanges between the two combatants.

Despite being headbutted that caused a cut over his right eye, Lopez was in control and closed the show in round 12 as he landed a fight high 50 punches in round 12.

Lopez won by scores of 119-109, 117-111, and 116-112 to capture the belts.

Said Lopez, “I had to dig deep, man. I’m thankful. I’m grateful. And every day, I take that in. I thank God first because I couldn’t do it without him.

“I’m a fighter. I got to dig in deep. I knew he was coming. I didn’t know if they had him up on the scorecards or not, and I love to fight. I can bang, too. I don’t care, man. I’ll take one to give one. That’s what a true champion does. I find a way to win.

“You just got to keep pressuring him, press the gas, stick the jab, and don’t really give him that opportunity to set up. Every time he did want to throw, I had something ready for him.”

“Teofimo was totally dominant, and Lomachenko had no answers for him. Boxing has a new king, and the sport will be better for it. Long live the King!” said Split-T Management’s David McWater.