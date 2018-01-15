Tahiri: “Havnaa has made a big mistake, I’m going to knock him out”

Gezim Tahiri (13-3, 7 KOs) says Kai Robin Havnaa (11-0, 9 KOs) has made a big mistake agreeing to fight him and has vowed to knock him out when they meet on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.

Tahiri replaces Marino Goles as the opponent for Havnaa’s hotly anticipated homecoming bout, and the Austrian southpaw is full of confidence as he prepares face the undefeated Norwegian fighter in a ten-round cruiserweight clash.





“Havnaa has made a big mistake agreeing to fight me,” says Tahiri. “I’m coming to Norway to win and I’m going to knock him out! Havnaa might be undefeated, but he hasn’t fought anyone. I have shared the ring with former World Champions, so I know what I have to do win. The Norwegian fans will not be leaving the arena happy!”

Despite being drafted in as a late replacement, Tahiri, the 30 year-old from Vienna, insists he is in top shape and will have no problem lasting the ten-round distance.

“I’ve been training everyday so fitness is not going to be an issue for me,” he says. “I’ll be ready to go ten rounds if I have to, but I don’t think that will be necessary as I’m planning on knocking him out early. I’m the better boxer and I will prove it on February 3.”

Kai Robin Havnaa headlines an action-packed show against Austrian southpaw Gezim Tahiri on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal, which will also feature top Norwegian boxers Tim-Robin Lihaug, Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether, Hadi Srour, Aron Janhnsen and undefeated German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj.

Tickets are available online via http://www.ticketmaster.no or by calling (+47) 22 82 81 97.