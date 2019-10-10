Tacoma boxers Keys, Jefferson headline Battle at the Boat 124

Tacoma will be well represented when Battle at the Boat returns to the Emerald Queen Casino on Saturday, Nov. 9 as two of the City of Destiny’s rising boxing stars will headline the event.





Tacoma natives Andre Keys and Nick Jefferson will fight in the main event and semi-main event at Battle at the Boat 124, respectively.

“It took a long time to get here,” the undefeated Jefferson said about his first appearance fighting on the nation’s longest-running tribal boxing series. “I’m very excited to be fighting in front of my home crowd.”

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.





Keys (11-1-0, 5 KOs) will face Manuel Monteiro (7-1-0, 7 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight main event, while Jefferson (10-0-0, 5 KOs) squares off against a yet to be determined opponent in a six-round super lightweight semi-main event.

“We’ve been promoting fights at the Emerald Queen in Tacoma for more than 20 years and it’s always exciting to see the local talent appear on the card, but with Andre and Nick it’s even more special because they are two of the sport’s rising young stars in the Pacific Northwest who I’ve seen fight on the local amateur scene since they were kids,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “They are two of the most decorated amateur boxers Tacoma has produced over the last 25 years and they’ve both successfully made that transition into the pro game. Both are on the cusp of big things in this sport.”

Both Keys and Jefferson are products of the Tacoma Boxing Club with each fighter claiming numerous amateur titles, including multiple Tacoma Golden Gloves championships.





Keys is no stranger to fighting at the Emerald Queen Casino has he has fought six times at the Tacoma venue, including in his pro debut on Jan. 15, 2016. Keys is 5-1 all-time while fighting on a Battle at the Boat card and has won his last 10 fights.

He went 5-0 in 2018 and has fought once this year, defeating Antonio Neal by unanimous decision on Aug. 3.

Monteiro, who fights out of Las Vegas, is looking to rebound from his first career setback. Monteiro lost a slugfest against undefeated Cris Reyes in the main event of Battle at the Boat 123 on Sept. 7.

The two undefeated fighters went toe-to-toe for the nearly the entire 10 rounds, each throwing a high number of punches, before Reyes won by TKO midway through the final round in what could be the fight of the year at Battle at the Boat.

Prior to that loss, Monteiro was a perfect 7-0 with all his wins coming by knockout, including three in 2019 alone.

While Keys and Monteiro are making their Battle at the Boat returns, Jefferson will be fighting on the series for the first time in his career.

Jefferson made his pro debut on June 24, 2017, knocking out Alex Eastman. He would register three more wins by KO to kick off his career.

Jefferson has fought three times in 2019, defeating Steve Chad McKinney in his last fight on March 24.

Additional Battle at the Boat 124 bouts include a heavyweight contest between Dylan Potter and Jared Torgeson, a 140-pound fight between William Parra-Smith and Marco Garcia, a 172-pound fight between Juan Jackson and Alex Cazac and a welterweight clash between debuting boxers Nick Vasquez and Jose Cervantes.

Battle at the Boat 124 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battle at the Boat 124 Card

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

10 Round Main Event – Welterweight

Andre Keys (11-1) vs. Manuel Monteiro (7—1)

6 Round Semi-Main Event – Super Lightweight

Nick Jefferson (10-0) vs. TBD

4 Round Undercard Bouts

Heavyweights: Dylan Potter (1-1) vs. Jared Torgeson (1-3)

140-pounds: Marco Garcia (debut) vs. William Parra-Smith (3-4)

172-pounds: Juan Jackson (2-1) vs. Alex Cazac (1-2)

147-pounds: Nick Vasquez (debut) vs. Jose Cervantes (debut)