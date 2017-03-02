“T´boli Thunder 2”, Light Flyweights Clash For WBF Title

Philippines national Strawweight Champion Ronie “Ultimate Warrior” Tanallon will step up a division on Sunday March 12 to fight for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Asia Pacific Light Flyweight title against fellow countryman Arnold Garde.





The pair will clash at the T´boli Covered Court in the municipality of T´boli in the Philippines South Cotabato province, headlining a show billed as “T´boli Thunder 2”. Promoted by Sanman Promotions, the event is supported by the T´boli municipal government.

Now twenty-three years old, Southpaw Tanallon became Philippines national champion in October of 2015, and has since made one defence of the title. Coming off a non-title fight victory last December, his current professional record stands at 10-3-1 (2).

Arnold Garde (26) turned pro in August of 2011, and won his first three bouts. He then hit a rough patch with two draws and three losses in a row, before finding his way and winning four straight, including a fight for the Philippines Mindanao Professional Boxing Federation title.

In his most recent outing, Garde came up short against former WBA World Champion Randy Petalcorin for the IBF Pan Pacific title, losing on points after ten hard rounds. Despite a mediocre record of 7-4-2 (3), he proved in that encounter that he can compete at a very high level.

With a stacked undercard warming the fans up for the evenly-matched main event, the promoters are expecting an explosive night of boxing in T´boli. Tanallon and Garde are both known to have exiting styles, so an action-packed fight is almost guaranteed.