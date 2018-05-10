Szilveszter “The Silent Assassin” Kanalas and Nico Hernandez square off on 5/19

Hungarian invader Szilveszter “The Silent Assassin” Kanalas (14-7, 9 KOs) has a plan designed to upset local favorite Nico Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs), a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, May 19th in their showdown for the vacant International Boxing Association (IBA) World Flyweight Championship, headlining SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes at Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.





Hernandez vs. Kanalas will launch Super Channel’s new live boxing series, SUPERBOX LIVE, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC, airing live exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide on FITE.TV app and website (excluding Canada) for a suggested retail price of only $19.95.

In the first world championship boxing match ever held in the state of Kansas, Kanalas challenges 22-year-old Hernandez, the reigning IBA Americas champion, in the 12-round main event.

Fighting hometown hero Hernandez in his backyard, where the Wichita fighter made his pro debut last year, apparently doesn’t faze the 19-year-old Kanalas. “I think it’ll be fantastic fighting him in the arena,” Kanalas said. “It will be a good atmosphere for me and Nico. We will both be giving our all.





“Nico seems like a good guy, but I don’t want to be friendly with him before the fought, or in the ring. Maybe after the fight. We won’t talk in the ring, only fight. Nobody knows before a fight what will happen in the ring. Everybody has a plan, of course, and I do as well. I’m not going to talk about my plan to win the fight, but I can tell you Nico will not love my plan.”

Two years ago, Kanalas became one of the youngest (17) world champions ever, when he defeated fellow Hungarian boxer, Jozsef Ajtai, for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Flyweight World Championship.

“I was very happy when I won my first title,” Kanalas remembered. “I thought the world was mine, but life isn’t easy. I had some private life problems and I didn’t prepare enough for my second title fight opportunity for the IBF Youth World title fight in Indonesia. The fight started good for me with two judges giving me the first round, but I got tired and lost in the third round. I’m very happy that I have this title fight and will try to take advantage of this great opportunity.

“I’m very happy that fans back home will be able to watch the fight live. I will not feel alone. I want to show my family and friends that I can do big things in the ring.”





The prestigious list of IBA world champions during the past quarter-centory includes Hall-of-Famers Oscar de la Hoya, George Foreman, Roberto Duran and Arturo Gatti, as well as stars such as Roy Jones, Jr., Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosely, James Toney, Mikkel Kessler, Eric Morales, Diego Corrales, Jose Luis Castillo, Glen Johnson and Antonio Tarver.

Russian heavyweight prospect Andrey Afonin (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Cuban fighter Pedro “El Reguilete” Rodriguez (23-4, 19 KOs) in a eight-round, In the co-featured event. Afonin was a 2011 Russian Junior Championships gold medalist, while Rodriguez is a former World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedalatin cruiserweight champion.

Another heavyweight also fighting on the televised segment of the show is undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight prospect Oleksandr Teslenko (12-0, 10 KOs), fighting out of Toronto, against an opponent to be determined.

Undefeated Washington featherweight Victor Morales, Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs) meets David Berna (15-3, 14 KOs), of Hungary, in an eight-round bout.

Also fighting on the under, all in four-round bouts, are popular Wichita junior welterweight Jeff Sturm (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Nigeria-native Archie Weah (2-10), Kansas City, KS cruiserweight Chris Harris (2-2-2, 2 KOs) vs. Leroy Jones (2-3, 2 KOs), of Saint Louis (MO), Topeka-, KS welterweight Brian Clements (0-1-1) vs. Nebraska’s Luis Marquez (0-2), and undefeated Texas junior middleweight Joe Alday, Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs).

Tickets are priced at $120.00 (VIP), $80.00, $50.00 and $30.00 (prices do not include service fees) and available to purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com, Kansas Star Casino and US Logo, Inc. (520 N. West St., Wichita / 316.264.1321).

This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT with the opening bout scheduled at 7:00 p.m. CT.

To watch “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” live in Canada, showcasing undefeated Canadian heavyweight Teslenko, in addition to more exciting boxing to come in 2018, fight fans can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

Venum (www.venum.com) has been named the official gloves and apparel of SUPERBOX LIVE