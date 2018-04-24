“Swift” Jarrett Hurd To Be In Canastota For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today IBF / WBA / IBO super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd will be in Canastota to attend festivities planned for the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 7-10th.





“Swift” Jarrett Hurd unifies world titles in April 7th bout against Erislandy Lara

(photo by Stephanie Trapp / Showtime)

“Jarrett Hurd is a rising star in the sport of boxing and makes new fans every time he steps into the ring,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy that he will be in Canastota to celebrate the sport of boxing and interact with boxing fans and boxers from around the world.”

A native of Accokeek, Maryland, Hurd compiled a 32-8 amateur record before turning pro in 2012. In February 2017, “Swift” scored a 9th round TKO over Tony Harrison for the vacant IBF super welterweight title and successfully defended against former champion Austin Trout that October. In his most recent contest, Hurd added the WBA and IBO titles to his resume with a thrilling 12-round split decision over Erislandy Lara on April 7th in a bout televised live on SHOWTIME. The 6’1” champion is undefeated at 22-0 (15 KOs).





“I’m honored to be invited as a special guest to the IBHOF,” said Hurd. “I look forward to meeting all of boxing’s great champions and the past and present inductees.”

Referee Kenny Bayless raises Hurd’s hand in victory following a

12 round split decision victory over Erislandy Lara on April 7th

(photo by Stephanie Trapp / Showtime)





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney, Micky Ward, Sergio Martinez, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney, Christy Martin and many more.

The grand marshal of the Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowl Selection Larry Fitzgerald.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.