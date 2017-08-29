Swedish amateur star Flodin signs with Team Sauerland

Swedish amateur star Oliver Flodin has signed a long-term promotional contact with Team Sauerland and will make his professional debut on September 30 on the undercard of the European Super Lightweight Championship contest between Anthony Yigit and Sandor Martin at the Solnahallen in Stockholm.

The 21 year-old from Vaggeryd was introduced to combat sports at a young age. Encouraged by his father, he started practicing Taekwondo when he was 4 years old, and was a black belt by the time he was 8.





His talent was then transferred to boxing, where in over 100 amateur fights, he represented the Swedish national team at a number of major tournaments, and won various international and domestic titles including the Swedish elite championships when he was just 16 years old.

Having caught the eye of Europe’s leading boxing promoter, Flodin was invited to Berlin to spar with former two-weight World Champion ‘King’ Arthur Abraham. Here he impressed, subsequently earning himself a place in Team Sauerland’s star-studded stable alongside fellow Swedish fighters Erik Skoglund, Anthony Yigit, Otto Wallin, Mikaela Laurén and Klara Svensson.

‘’It’s a dream come true,’’ he says. ‘’I would like to thank Team Sauerland for this great opportunity. I’m excited to get the chance to fight on big shows and at big arenas. I can’t wait to get started on September 30 at the Solnahallen.

‘’Going to Germany to spar with Arthur Abraham gave me a lot of confidence. I knew I had to be at my best against a World-class fighter and the sparring went well. That proved to me that I was at the level to make it as a professional. There is a lot I want to achieve. I want to win the European title first and then the World.’’





Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is excited to welcome Flodin to the team and is looking forward to seeing him in action on September 30.

‘’I’m delighted to have secured Oliver’s signature,’’ said Sauerland. ‘’It’s an exciting time for Swedish boxing and we are going to keep on investing and developing the market, and I’m sure Oliver will have a big part to play in this. He comes with a good amateur pedigree, he looked good in camp with Abraham and I’m looking forward to seeing how he fares in his first professional fight.’’

Flodin will be campaigning in the middleweight division. His first fight will be a four-round contest against an as yet unconfirmed opponent. He will be trained by his father Soren and manager Wally Munteanu, and will be sharing his time between Vaggeryd and Gothenburg.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night on September 30 in Stockholm are available via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling (+46) 077-170 70 70. All the action will be shown live and exclusive on Viaplay Fighting. For more information please visit www.viaplay.se/figthing