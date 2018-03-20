Svensson ready for new beginning on Saturday in Hamburg

Swedish boxing star Klara Svensson (17-2, 5 KOs) will make her long-awaited ring return on Saturday in an eight-round welterweight contest against Mari Tatunashvili (2-1-2, 1 KO) at the Inselparkhalle in Hamburg, Germany.





(Photo Credit: KGZ Fougstedt)

The 30 year-old from Malmo has been out action following her World title loss to Unified Welterweight Champion Cecilia Brækhus in Oslo on February 23, 2017.

Svensson has since moved to Berlin where she has joined forces with Brækhus’ former coaches Ulli Wegner and Georg Bramowski, and says she is now ready for a ‘new beginning’ as she targets a rematch with the Norwegian champion.

“I’m eager to get back under the limelight,” said Svensson. “After the Brækhus fight, I decided to take some time off, but now I’m ready to come back. I’ve made some changes and I have a new team around me so this really feels like a new beginning.

“I’ve always enjoyed boxing in Germany, and Hamburg is where I started my professional career so it feels right that this fight is happening here. I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and testing out some of the new things we’ve been working on in the gym.





“With Georg and Ulli, I feel I have found the perfect pair to train me. I can see why they are so highly regarded and how they have developed so many World Champions over the year. I’m really enjoying the training and the structure I’m getting with them in Berlin.”

While Svensson must maintain her focus on Saturday’s opponent, she admits her ultimate aim is a return fight with the ‘First Lady’. “I want the rematch with Cecilia. That’s my number one goal,” she says. “I don’t want to make excuses, but I know I didn’t perform as well as I could that night, and I would love the chance to set the record straight.”

Svensson meets Tatunashvili on the undercard of the WBA World Super Middleweight Championship rematch between Tyron Zeuge and Isaac Ekpo at the Inselparkhalle in Hamburg. Swedish fans can watch all the action live on Viaplay Fighting.