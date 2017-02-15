Svensson inspired by Yigit’s European title win

Klara Svensson (17-1, 5 KOs) says she has taken inspiration from Anthony Yigit’s historic European title win ahead of her huge World title showdown with Cecilia Brækhus (29-0, 8 KOs) on Friday, February 24 in Oslo.

Yigit went behind enemy lines to capture the European Super Lightweight title against British veteran Lenny Daws in London last Saturday thus becoming the first Swede to hold the belt since Anders Eklund in 1987.





Svensson faces a similar struggle next week when she travels to Brækhus’ home country in an attempt to wrestle the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO World Welterweight titles from the female pound-for-pound number one.

The 29 year-old from Malmo believes she can emulate her stable mate Yigit’s success and add to what has already been a huge year for Swedish boxing.

‘’I was really happy for Anthony. It’s inspiring when people you know, and Swedish boxers especially, perform so well internationally,’’ she said.

‘’I feel like we’ve all been working so hard for this, and that this year we’ve really started to make a big impact internationally. We’ve had Badou Jack in a World title unification, Anthony winning the European title and now me facing Cecilia, that’s a lot of big fights for a small country like Sweden and that makes me very proud.’’

Despite being away from home, Svensson is expecting her own set of inside the Spektrum with a number of Swedish fans travelling over and many already living in Oslo.

‘’I’m not sure of an exact number but there will be a lot of Swedish fans there,’’ says Svensson. ‘’There are a lot of Swedish people living and working in Oslo who have brought tickets, and of course, I have a lot of friends and family making the trip. I’m sure they’ll all make a lot of noise!”

Cecilia Brækhus vs. Klara Svensson is available live and exclusive on Viaplay PPV. For more information please visit: https://viaplay.se/ppv