Svensson links up with renowned German coaches Wegner and Bramowski

Klara Svensson (17-2, 5 KOs) has linked up with renowned German coaches Ulli Wegner and Georg Bramowski as she targets a rematch with WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Female World Welterweight Champion Cecilia Brækhus.

The Swedish boxer has been out of action since February 2017 following a points loss to Brækhus at the Oslo Spectrum. Having join forces with Brækhus’ old coaches, Svensson has set her sights on a return with the Norwegian champion.





The 30 year-old will be sharing her time between Malmo and Germany where she will be training at Team Sauerland’s Max Schmeling Gym at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Wegner and Bramowski are among the most successful coaches in German boxing history having created numerous World Champions including Sven Ottke, Markus Beyer, Arthur Abraham, Marco Huck and Cecilia Brækhus.

Svensson will join an elite-training group comprising of former two-weight World Champion Arthur Abraham, heavyweight World title contender Kubrat Pulev and rising German stars Leon Bunn and Albon Pervizaj.

“I decided to take some time off after the Brækhus fight,” explains Svensson. “And I think that was needed. I’ve been doing this for 7 years now and with that comes a lot of experience. I know myself, I know my body and I know what it needs.

“I feel really fresh now. Physically and mentally, I’m well rested and ready to get back to it. I’m looking forward to a new start with good experienced people around me.





“I was raised in the German boxing school so I’m used to the style. It’s very efficient with a lot of structure to it, and I think that’s a good fit for me.

“I feel very calm training with Georg and Ulli. I can be pretty obnoxious in training so I need someone who is strict. Dealing with two strict Germans is going to be good for me. It’s about knowing myself and knowing what I need.

“I believe I have a lot more to give in boxing. Physically, I wasn’t myself during the Brækhus fight. I got tired early and had a lot lactic acid. I’m not making excuses, she was better on the night, but it’s frustrating because I know I didn’t perform as well as I could so I want the rematch to set the record straight.

“George and Ulli trained Cecilia from an amateur and taught her everything she knows. She’s been trying to switch to an American style now, but she was definitely quicker and more effective with the Germans. With them in my corner, I know I can beat her, but for now, I’m just working hard to get back in shape and I plan to be back in the ring in March!”