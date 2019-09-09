Sven Fornling vs Dominic Bösel on Nov 16 in Germany

Swedish pro boxer Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) faces another German giant, Dominic Bösel, on November 16. ”It will be wild,” Fornling says in a statement.





The 30-year-old Malmö native penetrated the boxing world following last year’s miraculous IBO title belt bout against Karo Murat in Hamburg. Since then Fornling is ranked highly also within the WBC, the WBA and the IBF organizations.

Following tedious negotiations and a tough injury period in 2019, Team Benton has now introduced his next opponent: the feared and powerful German, Dominic Bösel (29-1, 11 KOs), taking place in city Halle an der Saale at the notable venue, Messehalle.

”I’m glad an agreement has finally been made. It’s been an ongoing process with Team Bösel ever since the cancelled match against Artur Beterbiev in May,” Fornling says.





Dominic Bösel is ranked top 5 within the WBC, WBA and IBF. His only loss so far came in 2017 on TKO against said Murat, och Bösel is arguably known as Germany’s best boxer. The match is expected to be the greatest highlight of the year nationally.

”Bösel is obviously a great opponent with lots of experience. We did sparring for some time initially in our careers. It doesn’t speak much of our current positions and I believe he might just underestimate the journey I’ve had during these past few years,” Fornling says.

”People say I came from out of nowhere and straight into the boxing elite. But they forget that I faced many solid challenges against qualified opponents before taking on Murat.”

”I went up against undefeated boxers,” Fornling adds. ”Bösel has so far chosen an easier route – just check the red columns on his recent opponents… I’m of tougher material and will travel down to Germany in November to know him out.”

Tickets to the bout will be released early October.