Sven Fornling wins by TKO in round 3 over Jeppe Morell

Swedish light heavyweight boxer Sven Fornling held his promise and defeated the Dane Jeppe Morell on Hall of Fame promoter Mogens Palle’s 60s anniversary event as promoter. The fight ended in the 3rd round due to Jeppe Morell bleading profusely after running into Sven Fornling.

Fornling: “I told everyone I would win and did. I felt that I controlled the fight from the outset. I almost knocked out Morell in the first round. Morell came back a little in round two but I dominated round 3. He was deteriorating. Now we want a big title fight next.”





Coach Carlos Zuniga:

“Sven really did a great job. I told him to stick to the game plan and that is what he did and he controlled the fight. Now, we are ready to step up. In his next fight, I wanna see Sven in a top European title fight. I do not see anything that can stop him at the moment.