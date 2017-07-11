Sven Fornling and Oscar Ahlin on collision course!

Two of the biggest names in Scandinavian professional boxing, Sven Fornling and Oscar Ahlin are on a collision course. Three weeks ago, Sven Fornling challenged Oscar Ahlin officially in a press release and offered to fight Oscar Ahlin in his backyard – Stockholm. The challenge triggered a lot of discussion within the Swedish boxing community.

Today, several sources confirm that Team Fornling and Team Ahlin are in the final stages of closing the deal for a fight in Stockholm on September 30.

Fornling: “As far as I understand, Team Sauerland and Team ECB want the fight to happen. And from what I have heard, promoters, coaches, boxing fans etc – they all want the fight to happen. The only one who has not signed the contract at this stage is Ahlin. I do not understand what he’s waiting for – So Oscar: Sign the damn contract ! I’m taking the fight in your home town and I’m putting both my belts on stake to make this happen. Let’s give the fans in Sweden what they have longed for! I’m going to show what a true Swedish champion is made of and it will be an unforgettable evening for Scandinavian professional boxing. Just like always when I go into the ring, a true show is guaranteed. Grab the pen, sign and let’s give the people something to long for. ”





A fight between Sven Fornling and Oscar Ahlin is seen as a big fight for Scandinavian professional boxing – in fact the biggest in 20 years – and the winner shows that he wants to be part of something bigger.

Fornling:

“It’s a fight that is right on time for both of us. I have great respect for Oscar. If I win against Oscar, which I’m convinced I will, I will then aim for the top in the EU soon.”

Further information about the fight is expected soon.