Sven Fornling slams Erik Skoglund and Oscar Ahlin!

The Swedish light heavyweight champion Sven Fornling, 12-1, 6 KOs, landed his greatest victory in March when he destroyed the German prospect Arijan Sherifi, 14-1, 7 KOs, in Malmö, Sweden. The victory meant a big step up on the world rankings.

Earlier this week another Swedish light heavyweight boxer (Erik Skoglund) declared that he is shifting weight-class, aiming to land a fight with the Danish former world champion Mikkel Kessler who recently announced his come back out of retirement.

Fornling:





– “I think Skoglund is really naive saying that he wants to fight Kessler. Skoglund has during his 26 fights never fought a good opponent. Kessler, on the other hand, was one among the best at his prime time and will beat Skoglund easily. Skoglund should instead do the only right thing, which is to fight me, and then the winner, which will be me, fights Kessler.”

The supermiddleweight division also has a third Swedish boxer, namely Oscar “Golden Boy” Ahlin (today rated below Fornling and Skoglund) whom Fornling also is more than happy to fight.”

Fornling:

– ” I like Oscar. He is a nice guy. But he does not dare to fight me. He is scared. I really don’t know why he refuses. A fight between me and him or between me and Skoglund would by far be the biggest Swedish professional boxing fight in 15 years.”