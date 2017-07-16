“Superfly” quotes from Los Angeles

A tremendous crowd of international media welcomed five of the world class fighters on the outstanding “SUPERFLY” professional boxing event set for Saturday, September 9 at the iconic StubHub Center in Carson, CA and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo/Tom Hogan, K2 Promotions)

Among those in attendance on the dais were Four Division World Champion ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, Former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, Two-Time Flyweight World Champion JUAN FRANCISCO “EL GALLO” ESTRADA, World Ranked Super Flyweight ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES and Four-Time World Champion BRIAN “THE HAWAIIAN PUNCH” VILORIA along with TOM LOEFFLER, Managing Director of K2 Promotions.





Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez

“Thanks to God, Mr. Honda, K2 Promotions and HBO for giving me the opportunity to fight again with Rungvisai. I come here with a lot of hope and hunger to take the world championship back to the people of Nicaragua. We’re going to work very hard and we’re going to be ready to come back.

“You’re going to see the best super flyweights in the world and the fans are going to enjoy a great night of boxing.”

Antonio “Carita’ Nieves





“Thanks to Tom Loeffler for this opportunity and to my team. Inoue is a great fighter but come September 9 I’m going to upset him and take his title.”

“There’s many great fighters on this card, when I win the belt I’ll fight anyone on this stage.”

Carlos “Principe” Cuadras

“Before I start a war of words I want to thank everyone for this opportunity. I’m very excited to fight Estrada because everyone knows I like to fight the best and without a doubt Estrada is one of the best in the world.”

“I know he’s a great fighter and I know it’s a tough fight but I have his medicine right here in my right hand. I train to fight the best and I hope Estrada comes ready.”

Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada

“I consider myself a real warrior but I can box and do a lot of things in the ring. I always have respect for my opponents. Carlos is one of the best and I have a great deal of respect for him.

I want ‘Chocolatito’ to beat Rungvisai and then I want to fight him after I beat Carlos. Everybody wants to see us fight again.”

“I hope Cuadras gets ready and trains hard, he’s never faced someone like me.”

Tom Loeffler, Managing Director of K2 Promotions

“Roman has been on HBO numerous times now and we’re thrilled that HBO is showcasing the lighter weight divisions.”

“We have to give a lot of credit to Peter Nelson of HBO as this card will produce tremendous fights for the future as well.”

“This show is a tribute to fighters like Michael Carbajal and Chiquita Gonzalez who paved for the smaller weight classes to be on a bigger stage.”

“Tickets are moving very well; we’ve already sold over 2,500. All of the $30 tickets have been sold and we expect this fight will sell-out and perhaps exceed the record setting attendance of 9,323 when Gennady Golovkin fought Marco Antonio Rubio in October 2014.”

—————————

Televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT, “SUPERFLY” is headlined by the WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title against former champion “ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ (46-1-0, 38 KO’s), of Managua, Nicaragua, in a rematch of their epic battle this past March.

Co-featured on the outstanding “SUPERFLY” card is the highly anticipated United States debut of NAOYA “THE MONSTER” INOUE, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.

Opening the telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s)) of Mexico City will battle fellow rival countrymen and former two-time flyweight world champion JUAN FRANCISCO “EL GALLO” ESTRADA, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico in a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Title Eliminator.

Just added to the outstanding “SUPERFLY” event, four-time world champion in two divisions “THE HAWAIIAN PUNCH”, BRIAN VILORIA (37-5-0, 22 KO’s) will fight in an eight round super flyweight bout on the off-TV undercard.

Remaining tickets for “SUPERFLY” can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425. Doors will open on the night of the event at 3:30 p.m. PT with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The StubHub Center is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson CA, 90746 on the campus of California State University – Dominguez Hills. For directions and further information please visit their website at www.StubHubCenter.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: